Louise Redknapp debuts surprise hair transformation

Louise Redknapp took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she is now rocking a fringe – and the singer looks so different!

MORE: Louise Redknapp is a vision in white blazer dress

The doting mum posted a GIF of herself looking sensational as she showed off her new do, captioning the clip: "Anyone for open bangs? Fringe time."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp delights fans as youngest son Beau joins her in sweet dance video

Louise's shaggy fringe looks seriously chic, and we can imagine the 'open bangs' look will catch on.

Not long after revealing that she'd paid a visit to the salon, the fashionista shared another round of photos of her fun night out.

MORE: Louise Redknapp just showed us a whole new way to wear jeans

Louise suits a fringe so much!

MORE: Louise Redknapp wows in phenomenal bikini photo

For the occasion, the former Strictly star opted for an on-point black crop top, over which she wore a baggy navy shirt.

Louise and one of her close friends could be seen posing up a storm in a bathroom mirror – and we certainly wish we looked that good on a Wednesday night!

We are so jealous of the star's wardrobe!

The 45-year-old often shares snaps of her killer outfits on Instagram, and dropped jaws just last week when she was seen in a fierce white blazer dress.

She looked like a total boss in the piece, which also featured oversized shoulders and a boxy fit.

Louise is known for showing her followers new ways to mix up the pieces in their wardrobes.

Last month, the hit-maker took things up a notch when she paired a sharp blazer, black top and show-stopping heels with a pair of jeans.

Posting a photo of her outfit on Instagram, the star wrote: "Mom jeans are a big trend this season. These ones are perfect from Topshop."

Louise explained on her website that denim trends tend to come back around, adding that she prefers to pair anything wide-legged with a vintage style tee or relaxed blazer.

She wrote: "Denim trends always come back round, The 70’s Flare is no exception I remember some years back loving my J Brand Love Stories flares and here I am again looking forward to getting those flares back on."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.