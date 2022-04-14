Princess Beatrice shops at Zara in London wearing striking spring jacket

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's no secret that royal ladies have access to an enviable archive of designer labels and luxury fashion brands, but occasionally the likes of Princess Eugenie, the Countess of Wessex, the Duchess of Cambridge, and more have rocked items from the high street.

Proving that style doesn't have to be expensive, Princess Beatrice hit the shops in Sloane Square in London on Tuesday. Photographs published by the MailOnline show the royal holding a large Zara bag, having just done a haul at one of her favourite high street fashion brands.

The 33-year-old royal looked seriously chic in an off-duty outfit, showing off her effortless style in black leggings, trendy white and pink trainers from Thousand Fell, and a striking striped jacket from Burberry.

The wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi looked radiant as she let her auburn hair fall past her shoulders in loose curls, accessorising with a practical 'Safe Deposit Leather-Trimmed PVC Pouch' from Anya Hindmarch.

Safe Deposit Leather-Trimmed PVC Pouch, £195, Net-a-Porter

Beatrice's jacket is the 'Intarsia Wool Barn Jacket' with lambskin trim, retailing for £1,290. The Burberry piece in Beatrice's cream and navy is no longer in stock, but we're loving this camel coloured alternative with leather trim for similar outerwear vibes.

Leather-trimmed striped wool jacket, £1,290, Net-a-Porter

The royal mother caused quite the stir online, with fans reacting to an Instagram post shared on fan account @royalfashionpolice. "I really like her style since she met Edo," commented one fan, as another penned: "The ultimate satisfaction when the stripes of a coat align."

Rocking another Zara moment last weekend, Princess Beatrice surprised royal fans on Friday evening after she was spotted heading to Harry's Bar in London.

Princess Beatrice has an eclectic wardrobe full of fashionable pieces

The Queen's granddaughter looked oh-so-chic in a stunning sheer lace dress by Hill House as she was seen embracing her friend outside the ultra-exclusive restaurant in Mayfair.

Giving off Gothic vibes, the mum-of-one made sure to layer up with a black tweed jacket Zara, adding her go-to pair of Carvela T-bar heels.

