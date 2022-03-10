Kate Middleton surprises with princess hair transformation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge's hair is the stuff of dreams. The royal never steps out without her signature gleaming hairdo, which usually consists of gently blow-dried bouncing locks. The 40-year-old has recently undergone an exciting hair transformation and trust us, you want to see it.

Kate visited The Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on Wednesday alongside Prince William, looking lovely in a bright electric blue jumper and navy flared trousers. Fans were quick to notice that Kate has grown her brunette hair out long and it looks absolutely lovely.

The royal smiled as she greeted crowds, while her long tresses blew in the wind. Kate sported the straightened look, which culminated in subtly coiled curls. She opted for a middle parting, her go-to styling option.

The mother-of-three is known to experiment with her hair and is often partial to a pretty ponytail or elegant bun hairstyle for more formal occasions.

Kate delighted fans with her long locks

Fans on Twitter were quick to express their awe about Kate's hair. "I can only dream of having hair as coiffed and perfect as Kate Middleton," one admitted, while another added: "What is Kate Middleton's hair routine I have to know." A third commented: "I wish I had Kate Middleton's hair."

Kate looked stunning in shocking blue

Ever wondered how Kate gets her hair so silky smooth? The Duchess is a big fan of Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom which helps achieve an otherworldly glossy look. Priced at just £30, this is a product you definitely want by your side at all times.

Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom, £25.95/$26

Formulated with silk powders and soy and wheat protein, the product is said to moisturise, protect, and condition hair. Simply apply to damp hair for a shiny, non-greasy finish.

Earlier this month, Kate experimented with a straightened hair look, in contrast to her typical tousled mane. She delighted royal fans with her straight silky tresses during a visit to the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen.

Whether curled, coiled, tied or let down loose, Kate's hair always looks flawless.

