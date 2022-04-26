Kate Middleton just sported balayage hair - did you notice? Prince William's wife's hair is always on our minds…

Did you see the Duchess of Cambridge on Monday? The royal joined her husband Prince William at Westminster Abbey to mark Anzac Day. Kate chose to wear a beautiful cream coat dress by Alexander McQueen, the same ensemble she wore to her daughter Princess Charlotte's christening.

We adored her Gossip Girl style headband, which was by Jane Taylor. The white style came complete with a gorgeous black bow at the back, which finished below her crown.

But did you notice the mother-of-three's hair? As the wind blew, we saw the brunette beauty's mane looked slightly lighter at the ends, which may be achieved using the 'Balayage' or 'ombre' technique. This is the look of natural, 'hand painted' style highlights that give the illusion of sun-kissed colour.

We spoke to Paul Percival, the co-founder of Percy & Reed. He said of Kate's look: "I would guess that Kate has possibly had ombre which is a nice thing to do as we come into summer, lightening the hair does make you feel a lot fresher.

The lower part of Kate's hair looked lighter

"Although I also believe that the Cambridges have been abroad recently; and if she has previously had any colour in her hair, the sun would lift this naturally. If she has had ombre in the past and then had a darker colour put over it, then the sun would bring this back out. Ombre is really popular at the moment with clients, lots of people are coming to the salon looking to go a bit lighter as the weather gets better."

Duchess Kate's immaculate mane was topped off with a Jane Taylor headband

Kate has been pretty directional with her hair of late. Not only has she rocked a series of intricate updos, she also has been ditching her trademark blow-dried curls for a sleeker, straighter look, too.

During her stay in Copenhagen in March, Kate's hair looked polka straight and glossy, which gave her an edgier vibe. Stunning!

