Princess Beatrice's secret jewellery hack revealed

Princess Beatrice rarely wears earrings, so when she rocked up to a charity event this week in a pair of show-stopping sparklers – we took note!

The 33-year-old looked sensational in a floral dress from royal-favourite designer, The Vampire's Wife, to attend the charity preview night of A Gallop Through History with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple were treated to a preview of the equestrian event which forms part of the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's fashion evolution

Princess Beatrice cut a seriously elegant figure in a striking 'Susie' maxi dress from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands.

Complete with shirred sleeves and a ruffled tiered skirt, the head-turning floral ensemble highlighted Beatrice's svelte silhouette. She teamed with a pair of platform black heels to amp up the glamour.

It wasn't just her colourful satin frock that sparkled under the lights, her eye-catching silver feathered earrings also stole the show.

Beatrice wears clip-on earrings as she doesn't have her ears pierced

However, underneath the blingy accessories, Beatrice is hiding a secret – she doesn't actually have her ears pierced and favours clip-on earrings for when she wants to add a little extra something to her ensembles.

Beatrice's specific adornments are not known, but if you're after a lookalike, Sphinx by Jennifer Gibson Jewellery has a great dupe.

The 'Vintage Feather Earrings' are crafted in silver-tone metal and the feather-inspired design drops dramatically from a plumped top.

Shop Similar:

Feather Elongated Drop Earrings, £199, Latelita

Replying to a fan page for Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie after it shared a photo of the earrings, Jennifer said: "Clips ons are so very popular especially if the earrings have weight. They sit so much better."

Royal fans were quick to comment on the Princess's red carpet attire, taking to Twitter to share tweets of adoration for her glamorous look. "She looks beautiful, in the prime of life!" one fan penned, as another wrote: "I LOVE that dress!"

