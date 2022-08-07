Halle Berry's bold hair transformation leaves fans divided The Oscar winner looks glamorous either way

Halle Berry gave her fans a surprise over the weekend when she revealed that she had gone for a bold makeover that gave her a very different look.

The actress took to social media to share that she had dyed her curly locks a bright purple, sporting a completely new energy from the usually brunette locks she rocked.

Paired with a pair of selfies featuring the new look, she wrote: "I know I look like I'm doing nothing but my hair is quite busy."

Her new do certainly caused quite the stir, with many of her friends and fans immediately gushing over it, including Julianne Moore and Alice Lee.

A fan commented: "Looking good! You can rock any style," with another saying: "Jesus Halle that hair is honestly the most spectacular thing I’ve seen in a while. Extremely colorful and artistic!"

Halle went for a purple do to the interest of fans

However, not everyone was a fan of it, as one of her followers wrote: "I see. I vote for non purple but you’re beautiful no matter what always," and another said: "I don't like this color on you sweetie."

Halle commented back on a lot of the comments with heart emojis and responded to a fan saying they didn't enjoy the color by saying: "It's ok. It's only wash out hair color," suggesting just a temporary change.

The Catwoman star is certainly embracing change, recently dying her cropped cut a shade of platinum blonde that had fans enamored.

And with another recent photograph, she revealed another change she'd made, switching out her sleek bangs for a cascade of tight curls.

The actress gave her blonde locks a series of curls

In a tropical photo wearing a white cut-out top with a pair of shades while drinking out of a coconut, Halle wrote: "Curls and coconuts," and it's safe to say that the look quickly won many of her followers over.

