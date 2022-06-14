Halle Berry stuns in gorgeous beachside bikini photo - fans react

Halle Berry looked sensational in a new bikini photo she shared that left fans in awe over her incredible gym-honed figure.

SEE: Halle Berry shares super muscly unseen photos – fans react

The Bruised actress highlighted her toned legs in a tiny black two-piece as she frolicked on the beach near her Malibu home over the weekend. Halle added a black sheer robe that showed off a hint of her derriere, and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Halle Berry takes a walk on the wild side in very daring dress

The actress didn't appear to have a care in the world as she ran her fingers through her hair and soaked up the breathtaking views surrounding her.

Fans were quick to comment on her beachside appearance, with one responding to the photo: "A selfie we all needed," followed by a flame emoji. A second said: "LOVE the outfit [heart-eyes emoji]."

SEE: Halle Berry skateboards in her underwear in jaw-dropping photos

MORE: Halle Berry leaves fans stunned with show-stopping jumpsuit

A third added: "You are absolutely the most beautiful woman in the world. Your goodness shines bright inside and out."

Halle looked gorgeous in her beachside photo

Halle has long been admired for her long, toned legs, and she recently gave an insight into how she maintains them – ankle weights.

Reposting a fan's story in which she professed her love for Halle's wellness brand, Re-spin's ankle weights, Halle commented: "Yassss!" with the strong-arm emoji.

Speaking of her brand's ankle weights, Halle has said: "Add a kick to any workout with these babies. Maybe you need a little extra resistance in your cardio workout to get that heart pumping! Burn now, thank me later!"

Halle's toned figure often leaves fans in awe

Ankle weights work by adding a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout, making your muscles work harder during even the simplest of moves.

Halle is also a fan of gut supplements to help stop bloating and maintain her flat stomach, and favors Pendulum Life's Glucose Control capsule, which she says helps to "lower A1C, control glucose spikes and boost sugar metabolism".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.