Halle Berry sparks reaction wearing sequin bikini in sunset beach photo

Halle Berry looked heavenly on Thursday when she shared a stunning photo of herself in her "happy place" wearing a sparkling gold bikini.

The Bruised actress posed for a sunset shot on the beach in what appeared to be outside her Malibu home, and everything about the photo was exquisite. Halle smiled sweetly for the camera, and there was a hint of her sequinned bikini top in view.

Captioning the breathtaking snap, she simply wrote: "Back in my happy place," and many fans were left speechless over her appearance. Some could only show their appreciation with heart emojis, while others were able to put some words together.

"Magical face in a magical place," commented one. A second gushed: " Best PHOTO I've ever seen of my QUEEN of HEARTS. FAVORITE ACTRESS. I'm trying to capture as much of the beauty as possible."

Halle is no stranger to sharing stunning bikini photos on her Instagram, and earlier this month she had fans fawning over her gym-honed physique.

Halle looked gorgeous in her latest beach photo

Sharing another beach photo, the actress highlighted her toned legs in a tiny black two-piece as she frolicked on the beach, adding a black sheer robe that showed off a hint of her derriere, and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Once again, fans showed their appreciation in the comment section, with one responding to the photo: "A selfie we all needed," followed by a flame emoji. A second said: "LOVE the outfit [heart-eyes emoji]." A third added: "You are absolutely the most beautiful woman in the world. Your goodness shines bright inside and out."

Halle is often admired for her strong physique

Halle has long been admired for her long, toned legs, and she recently gave an insight into how she maintains them – ankle weights.

Responding to a fan who professed her love for Re-Spin – from Halle's wellness brand – she commented: "Yassss!" with the strong-arm emoji.

Speaking of her brand's ankle weights, Halle has said: "Add a kick to any workout with these babies. Maybe you need a little extra resistance in your cardio workout to get that heart pumping! Burn now, thank me later!"

