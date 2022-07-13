Halle Berry turns heads in gorgeous lacy mini-dress The Die Another Day star was appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Halle Berry delighted her fans when she made a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and she made sure to do so in style.

SHOP: Halle Berry shares the £11.99 secret to her supremely toned legs - Kate Hudson is a fan!

The X-Men star arrived in a beautiful black lace mini-dress that cut off just above her legs, allowing the Hollywood star to display her impressively toned pins in their full glory. In the thumbnail of a clip she shared from the show, she sat with her bronzed legs crossed, with the light reflecting off them, and also allowing fans to get a glimpse at the beautiful pair of strappy heels that she had paired her look with.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Halle Berry takes a walk on the wild side in daring dress

During the clip, little attention was paid to the legendary star's show-stealing outfit, but instead the multitude of iconic roles that Halle has played over the years.

WOW: Halle Berry stuns in gorgeous beachside bikini photo - fans react

READ: Halle Berry's secret heartwarming reason behind epic home makeover

During a pop quiz she had to identify some of her roles like Catwoman or Jinx from Die Another Day, and she did a very good job despite declaring that she "sucked" at the end.

Captioning the video, she joked: "…was never good at pop quizzes," alongside a crying with laughter emoji.

But her fans were mostly obsessed with her outfit, as one enthused: "It's perfect," alongside a string of fairy emojis.

Halle guessed at old film roles while in a stylish dress

A second shared: "Still so beautiful. Thank you for them all!" and a third posted: "You are the most sexy actress in the world @halleberry the Queen."

Many others also reminisced about some of their favorite Halle Berry movies, including Monster Ball and Gothika.

WOW: Halle Berry stuns in shimmering dress for new beach photo

LOOK: Halle Berry shares super muscly unseen photos – fans react

But one film that escaped the pop quiz was Halle's iconic role as Storm in the X-Men franchise, and last month she had fans convinced that she might be returning to the part.

The post in question saw the 55-year-old relaxing in a sensational outfit that consisted of an oversized khaki coat and a pair of cargo pants. She lounged on a plastic chair in an outdoor setting with plenty of tables and chairs.

Halle has always been happy to flaunt her legs

She was also rocking a shorter hairstyle with platinum blonde highlights running over the top.

SEE: Halle Berry leaves fans stunned with show-stopping jumpsuit

LOOK: Halle Berry poses in cover-up for stunning beach photo - A-list friends react

One fan questioned: "You still rocking that hair? Are we sure this isn't for some sort of movie, with Storm in it?" and a second asked: "Super yes is this for a Marvel comic movie again?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.