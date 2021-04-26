Halle Berry debuts daring new look at Oscars The actress showcased her new style on the red carpet

From a pixie crop to long, flowing locks, Halle Berry is the queen of hair transformations, but she has really outdone herself this time, debuting a daring new bob on the Oscars red carpet.

REVEALED: Oscars 2021: See the full list of winners

The actress stepped out for the 93rd Academy Awards wearing a stunning purple gown and showcasing a short new hairdo with trendy micro fringe. The star looked thrilled with her choppy new bob as she posed for the cameras in her gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana dress. Halle looked amazing in the strapless design with its eye-catching purple hue, ruched bodice and flowing material.

Loading the player...

WATCH:Elton John and his husband David get in the awards spirit at lavish LA home

When it comes to hairstyles, Halle is an A-list chameleon, changing up her look to suit not only her acting roles but also her personal style. Earlier in the month, the star had mid-length locks, before deciding to go for the dramatic chop.

Halle Berry wowed us with a brand new hairdo

Back in 2017 was the last time that Halle was presenting at the awards, and then she had a totally different look with voluminous natural-looking curls – but again, one thing remained the same, she looked utterly incredible.

Breaking the Academy Awards' almost hundred-year-old history of male dominated categories, this is the first year more than one female director has been nominated in the 'Best Director' category.

The actress stunned in purple

RED CARPET: The show-stopping looks that made us swoon on Hollywood's biggest night

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley glows in plunging gold dress to join virtual Oscars celebrations

Directors Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) were both nominated, with Zhao also becoming the first Asian woman ever to receive a nod.

For the third year in a row, the show did not have an official host, but instead featured a range of famous faces presenting the awards, including Brad Pitt and Zendaya.

Halle posed with her boyfriend Van Hunt

Due to social-distancing regulations, the 2021 Academy Awards was held across two venues in Hollywood - the Dolby Theatre and downtown Los Angeles' historic Union Station. British nominees gathered at the BFI Southbank, where the London Film Festival usually takes place, and joined the show via a live stream.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.