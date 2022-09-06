Meghan Markle's amazing new hair extensions has got everyone talking Duchess Meghan's new ponytail looks incredible…

On Monday evening, the Duchess of Sussex turned heads in an ultra-chic red outfit by Valentino as she attended the One Young World summit, held at Manchester's The Bridgewater Hall.

Meghan looked sensational in her bold ensemble which packed a powerful punch. We loved it all; from her beautifully-cut trousers to her Aquazzura heels. Sublime! Her makeup was polished and glossy, too. But it was her hair that really spoke to us.

The mother-of-two wore her raven mane slicked back at the crown, and it fell into a super thick, majorly long ponytail, which was lightly curled.

Many social media users remarked how amazing this hairstyle looked on Meghan, and many wondered if perhaps she had had some form of extensions applied to give extra thickness.

HELLO! spoke to award winning extensionist and cutter, Vicky Demetriou, who said: "I think her hair looks great! It's not unusual for celebrities or anyone in fact, to have a little bit of extra help with their ponytail as everyone loves a slightly thicker ponytail."

Meghan and Harry at the One Young World summit

We also had a chat with Tom Pike, hairstylist at Electric Space, London, who has tended to the hair of Lily James amongst others.

He remarked: "I don't think Meghan has had permanent, bonded-style extensions. I would say the royal may have had a gentle weft applied, which works by being woven into the existing hair. It compliments natural hair texture. She may have had the wefts applied to thicken her hair out, as it looks as if her own hair has been chemically straightened, which can leave the hair looking thinner and flat. So to create a ponytail so thick, it would need a bit of bulking out."

