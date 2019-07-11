Duchess Meghan's stunning post-baby hair transformation - see pictures Gorgeous!

The Duchess of Sussex has made a number of public appearances since the birth of her baby son Archie Harrison, and some royal fans have noticed that she may have opted to have a subtle new hair change in the weeks following! Many are speculating that Meghan has opted to have some hair extensions put in after her recent appearance at the polo - where she appeared to sport much longer hair than other recent engagements. What do you reckon? Either way, her signature raven locks are looking fuller and more luscious than ever!

Meghan appeared to sport longer hair at the polo on Wednesday

While it's unconfirmed whether Meghan has actually opted to fit some extra wefts, many women do experience hair loss post pregnancy, which could be why she wanted to add some volume. The Duchess has always sported long, thick hair however, and she may have simply left it to grow since having Archie.

Extensions expert Sarah McKenna of the London Hair Lab told HELLO!: "If she is wearing hair extensions or a hair piece, then it is most likely just a small amount of additional hair. Potentially a half head, or approximately 100g of human hair. This would provide her with volume rather than a lot of length and would mean her hair would hold a style more easily – and would also last for a day of royal duties."

At the baseball with Prince Harry in June

She added: "If there is any controversy over Meghan wearing hair extensions, then I feel those commenting may just not realise that they are now a staple of any woman in the public eye."

Extensions or not, Meghan looked utterly lovely for her appearance at the polo on Wednesday, where she joined sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge along with baby Archie, Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte. And while many noticed her long, thick hair, she also showed off her signature laid-back style, in a chic khaki shirt dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez and a pair of Stella McCartney aviator sunglasses. Here's hoping it's not long before we see her out and about again…