Meghan Markle wore this £60 foundation on the cover of The Cut - wow

The Duchess of Sussex's new interview with US title The Cut has just dropped and we loved reading all the details of her new life in Los Angeles since leaving the UK.

READ: Meghan Markle dressed as Princess Diana for The Cut interview - did you spot it?

The interview was conducted by journalist Allison P. Davis for the New York Times website and the accompanying pictures that came with the interview were beautiful. Meghan, 41, was pictured wearing a variety of pristine, well-cut, classic clothes that gave her a dazzling look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal beauty revealed

At the end of the feature, the list of people that had worked on the shoot were revealed, and one of them was makeup artist Edwin Sandoval. We hunted the talented professional on Instagram, and he mentioned that the Pat McGrath Skin Labs range was used on Prince Harry's wife. The only foundation the brand produces is the Sublime Perfection Foundation so we are pretty sure this was what was used to create Meghan's flawless skin.

Celebrity makeup artist Pat says of the product, which costs £60: "Serum-soft and silky smooth, my secret to perfected skin represents twenty-five years of experience in a bottle.

MORE: Meghan Markle just wore the ultimate trousers and heels combo - take note

"This self-setting formula is available in 36 universal shades and provides medium-buildable customisable coverage with a soft-focus blurred effect. It's been model-tested from backstage to the streets to ensure the most natural skin-like results in every environment and lighting." Why not treat yourself?

Meghan's foundation:

Pat McGrath Labs' 'Skin Fetish' foundation, £60, Net-A-Porter

Speaking of Meghan and her beauty, in her latest Archetypes podcast, titled The Duality of Diva, Meghan sat down with Mariah Carey and opened up about dealing with textured hair – which was a task left to Doria Ragland's mother Jeanette. "When I was growing up my mum didn't know how to get the mats out of my hair," Mariah said to the Duchess.

MORE: Meghan Markle wears £39 outfit in new podcast cover

Sharing her own experiences, Meghan replied: "My hair is so curly and it's so thick. I just remember as a child, because my mum's black, and so my grandma Jeanette would do my hair. She'd go, 'Just hold onto the sink,' and I would grip my little hands on both sides. You have no luxury of being tender-headed because she would take the brush and just whoosh, whoosh and tie it."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.