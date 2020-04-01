The Duchess of Sussex's loyal hairdresser George Northwood remained tight-lipped about their working relationship throughout her time as a working member of the royal family, but broke his silence as she and Harry started their new chapter on Tuesday evening. Shortly after the Duke and Duchess shared their last social media message, he posted his own sweet tribute on Instagram, and shared some of Meghan's most memorable looks – including her gorgeous laidback wedding reception up-do.

George famously styled Meghan's hair for her royal wedding reception

The star stylist - who works with Alexa Chung and Rosie Huntington-Whitely, too – also gave an interview to The Telegraph, opening up about his close relationship with the Duchess and their approach to her now-signature hairstyles.

"I was quite nervous, she was so lovely and down to earth," he said. "She said, 'I'm just a Cali girl' and I love that California hair, it's my thing which I've done with Rosie and Gwyneth. I felt so at ease right away."

He added of Meghan's iconic 'messy' buns, curls and up-dos: "We had to make sure we ticked all the boxes, but then we wanted to make her look accessible and like a people’s princess that everyone relates to."

Meghan wore a gorgeous sleek ponytail for one of her last royal appearances in London

George also explained the thinking behind the royal's sleeker, more polished looks of late, explaining that Meghan preferred a more "together" look after welcoming baby Archie. "There was a progression, she grew into the role," he explained. "You could see how at ease she was. With all my clients I like to feel like we go on a journey together, it wasn’t thought out. But after having a baby, I find a lot of women go very sleek and 'together'. Her hair was longer, too."

Rocking loose waves in South Africa

It's clear these two are going to stay close friends, and George even hinted that they would continue to work together as Meghan carves out her new role - and praised her for her inspiring nature, grounded attitude and the change she represented in the royal family. Sharing some of his favourite royal hair looks on Instagram, he wrote: "It has been an enormous privilege and a lot of fun working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the past two years. I have enjoyed every minute collaborating with this amazing couple who not only champion small businesses but have taught me so much about diversity, equality and the importance of good mental health.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie, wishing you much love and luck for your next exciting chapter," he added. "Can’t wait to see you one day soon - and so happy to now be able to share about our special time together."