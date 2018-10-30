Meghan Markle's best hair moments on the royal tour

All eyes have been on the Duchess of Sussex's maternity wardrobe as she travels around Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand on a 16-day royal tour alongside husband Prince Harry. And while we've loved lusting after her Burberry coats, tuxedo dresses and gorgeous beach maxis, we've also been pleasantly surprised to see Meghan rocking a number of brand new hairstyles as she goes about her official duties. Normally a fan of either loose, natural locks or her trademark messy bun, Meghan has been experimenting with a number of different styles while down under including a low ponytail (which just may be her new go-to) and the half-up-half-down look loved by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Here are all our favourite Meghan hair moments from the royal tour so far.

Meghan has worn several variations of this ponytail style

It's official, Meghan has a new trademark hairstyle! The mum-to-be has sported the low ponytail look multiple times during the tour, including during this trip to Bondi Beach. She kept it casual by letting a few tendrils loose to frame her face, and teamed it with a gorgeous summer maxi dress.

One of the reasons we think Meghan likes this look so much is because it is practical but also versatile. Here, at her final engagement in Tonga, the 37-year-old wore a slicker variation of the style, with her hair styled in a centre parting and pulled back neatly from her face.

We're used to seeing the Duchess of Cambridge sporting a half-up-half-down look, and during a visit to Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney Meghan decided to put her own spin on it by styling her locks in a more casual, textured version of the style.

She obviously liked it, because later on at the Invictus Games wheelchair basketball match Meghan went for a slicked back half-up-half-down style, styled in a neat bun.

Meghan swapped her centre parting for a classic Hollywood sidesweep, combined with glamorous curls, while celebrating the 125th anniversary of women in New Zealand receiving the right to vote.

Of course the Duchess couldn't go too long without reverting back to her trademark bun! For a welcome reception in Tonga she went for a sophisticated take on the look that reminded us of her wedding day hair, featuring beautiful twists and braids at the back.