Meghan Markle's favourite scented candle brands: Soho House, Diptyque & more

In her recent tell-all interview with The Cut, Meghan Markle shared a rare insight into her family life and home. Since closing her lifestyle blog The Tig back in 2017, the Duchess reveals little about her latest buys, but we now know her home fragrance of choice is the Bassett Rose Water Candle from Soho House.

Meghan shares her £10 million home in Montecito, California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

"Meghan, relaxing in a cosy chair, gazes over all that is climate-controlled and high-ceilinged and sun-dappled and perfectly marshmallowy, and hers," wrote Allison P. Davis for The Cut. "An invisible hand has lit a Soho House–branded rose-water candle (the founder, Nick Jones, is a friend from ‘long before I met Harry,’ she says), and that scent fills the air."

Bassett Rose Water Candle, from £40, Soho House

Unsurprisingly the £40 candle sold out almost instantly after the interview was published, but you can sign up to be notified when it’s back in stock.

Said to be an ‘ode to the English rose’, it’s inspired by the walled garden at Babington House and includes notes of rose, geranium, lemon and bergamot, topped off with guaiac wood, musk, ginger and spice.

If you don't want to wait, The White Company has a similar and more affordable fragrance. Flowers is light and romantic with notes of roses, jasmine and neroli.

Flowers Signature Candle, £20, The White Company

In Finding Freedom, the tell-all book written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, it reveals how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day was scented by luxury fragrance brand Diptyque, with diffusers from the French perfumer being dotted around St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle where the pair tied the knot. It’s understood they chose the Baies scent for the special day.

Diptyque Baies Scented Candle, £54, Space NK

It's no secret that Diptyque is a known favourite of Meghan's. On her now-defunct Instagram page, she once shared a snapshot of her side table and the photo featured her favourite flower, the peony, with a Diptyque Figuier candle.

Diptyque Figuier Scented Candle, £54, Space NK

