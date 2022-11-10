Dyson hair dryer sale alert! Boots has 15% off the Supersonic hair dryer - run, don't walk!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is the cult hair tool we all want in our collection, and very rarely do we see it go on sale.

So imagine our delight when we found out Boots is not only offering 15% off today (Thursday 10 November), but you’ll also receive an incredible £75 worth of Boots Points when you purchase one.

RELATED: 21 best beauty Black Friday deals 2022

MORE: Dyson's Black Friday 2022 deals: The biggest discounts on vacuums & hair tools

Retailing for £359.99, its discounted price is £305.99, which is a saving of £54. The only catch? The 15% discount ends at 1pm, so you’ll need to be quick!

Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer, £305.99 (WAS £359.99), Boots

It’s the first time the beauty retailer has ever put Dyson on sale and it’s a promising start to Black Friday which will see deals across skincare, makeup, haircare and much more.

SHOP: 13 best hair dryers for a salon-worthy blow dry

So what’s so great about the Dyson Supersonic? Loved by hair stylists and celebrities alike (plus every single person we know who has one), it’s so powerful but super lightweight and practically silent.

MORE: Fans are going wild for Amazon's dupe for the Dyson supersonic hairdryer - and it's on sale

But the best bit? It’s far healthier for your hair than a standard dryer as it causes minimal heat damage thanks to its Intelligent Heat Control System. This measures the air temperature over 40 times every minute, correcting itself constantly to protect your hair from unnecessary damage.

It also comes with five separate attachments to ensure a salon-worthy blow dry, including the new fly-away attachment for a smooth finish. Sign us up immediately.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.