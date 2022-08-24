﻿

Holly Willoughby proves she's just like us with DIY hair transformation

Holly's roots needed seeing to

Holly Willoughby showed how down-to-earth she is on Wednesday, sharing a photo of herself in the middle of dyeing her hair.

The presenter, who is known for her glossy blonde hair, captioned the photo: "home salon" and could be seen with hair dye on her roots.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby gives an insight into her hair routine

Given that the This Morning star is an ambassador for Garnier, alongside Davina McCall, it's not a huge surprise that she tends to her own tresses, and in the past Holly has shared the exact hair dye shade she uses - Garnier Nutrisse 10.01, called Baby Blonde.

This isn't the first time Holly has given an insight into her DIY hair transformations. Talking directly to the camera back in 2019, Holly said: "Probably my most asked question on social media is, do I actually dye my own hair using Garnier Nutrisse Blonde? And the answer is YES.

"I mean, I can't believe it comes as that much of a surprise to people. Although saying that, I can, in a way, because when I first started using it, and Garnier approached me to be their brand ambassador, I thought 'I'd love to, I use loads of your other products but I'm not sure you're going to get me to the right blonde. I'm not sure you can get me MY blonde - the Holly Blonde.

Holly Willoughby dyed her at roots at home on Wednesday

"And it did and I was completely surprised. So the answer to that is yes I do and you should try it because it leaves your hair really soft and shiny, and the blonde that you wanna be."

Holly even delighted fans during lockdown in 2020, sharing exactly how she does her hair, with a step-by-step video.

In the clip, the presenter revealed that she has always dyed her hair at home; while she does get her highlights done "once in a blue moon", "nine times out of ten, this is the tint I do," she revealed.

Garnier Nutrisse 10.01, £6.49, Boots

BUY NOW

