Dyson's Black Friday 2021 deals: The biggest discounts on vacuums & hair tools

Here at HELLO! we're loving hearing about all of the upcoming discounts for the biggest shopping event of the year - Black Friday. One we're always excited about is Dyson. The electronics giant rarely participates in sales throughout the year - which is why Black Friday is such a big occasion.

RELATED: Everything you can expect for Black Friday 2021 and all of the best deals to shop now

Does Dyson do Black Friday offers & what can we expect for Cyber Monday?

Yes, and there will be a Black Friday section on the Dyson website with rare savings on Dyson machines across floorcare, personal care and lighting categories. You can currently sign up to be notified by email when the discounts go live.

Dyson deals in the UK - places to look out for

Dyson.com

Dyson Outlet

eBay Dyson Outlet

Selfridges

John Lewis

Amazon

QVC UK

Dyson deals in the USA - places to look out for

Dyson

Neiman Marcus

Target

Bed Bath & Beyond

Sephora

Amazon

Today's Dyson Black Friday Deals

Dyson vacuums

Whether it's on Dyson's website or via a stockist such as Amazon or John Lewis, there are some excellent deals this Black Friday. The Dyson vacuums are renowned for deep cleans, plus they're lightweight and versatile for everyday use. From whole-home cleans to tackling pet hair, there's a Dyson vacuum for your needs.

V11 Absolute Vacuum, was £599.99 NOW £499.99, Dyson

Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum, was £349.99 NOW £299.99, Dyson

V8 Animal Vacuum Cleaner, was £299.99 NOW £199.99, Dyson

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum, was £449.99 NOW £394.99, Amazon

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, was £249.99 NOW £199.99, Argos

Dyson haircare

In recent years, Dyson has become a power player in the haircare world. While there doesn't appear to be many deals on hair care products in the Black Friday sale this year, you can still browse the full range ahead of Christmas.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer Iron/Fuchsia, was £365 NOW £274.15, OnBuy.com

Dyson Corrale Straightener, £399.99/$499.99, Dyson

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year, and for 2021 it's going to be bigger than ever and predominantly online. Following the pandemic, we expect many shoppers will continue to rush to virtual checkouts rather than real ones.

When is Black Friday?

These are the dates you need: Black Friday falls on Friday 26 November this year, but there are plenty of deals to be had pre-Black Friday and in the aftermath - it's basically a full-on month of discounts. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday - this year 29 November - and is targeted at online shoppers.

MORE: These are 10 of the most popular deals in the Nordstrom Early Black Friday sale

MHELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.