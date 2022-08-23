Best heat protectant sprays to keep your hair looking luscious and healthy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Haircare can feel like an ongoing battle. Between colouring, bleaching and styling, just think how much your hair actually goes through on a daily basis.

One of the best ways to keep your hair looking luscious and healthy for longer is to use a heat protection spray prior to styling.

Designed to create a shield between your hair and heated styling tools, including hairdryers, straighteners and curlers, a bottle of quality heat protectant can also keep the frizz at bay, resulting in a smoother, sleeker finish.

From ghd to Olaplex, Keratase and Aussie, we've tracked down the top-rated and bestselling heat protection sprays on the market – and they're worth their weight in gold.

Best heat protectant sprays

Lee Stafford Coco Loco & Agave Heat Protection Mist, £3.99, Amazon

Amazon's number one bestselling heat protection spray is Lee Stafford's Coco Loco & Agave Heat Protection Mist, priced at £3.99.

Shielding against the damaging effects of hot styling tools up to 220°C, it's formulated with coconut oil that nourishes and conditions hair, as well as hydrolyzed wheat protein that helps to strengthen and increase elasticity.

Top Review: "I used to use a well-known brand to straighten my hair, but this stuff is absolutely great! Not only does it smell lovely, but it leaves my hair soft and shiny."

Kérastase Discipline Fluidissme Spray, £24.41, Feel Unique

Kérastase's Discipline Fluidissme Spray provides heat protection for up to 450°F, plus 72 hours of frizz protection. An ideal choice for anyone with fine to coarse hair, it's also on offer right now – winning.

Top Review: "I love this product. I used it daily as I have short hair and style daily. My hair is soft. And Healthy. And no fly away hairs."

L'Oreal Elnett Heat Protect Styling Hairspray, £5.69, Amazon

L'Oreal's Elnett Heat Protect Styling Hairspray is ideal for anyone with frizz-prone hair, and it's reportedly used by the finest stylists. Specially adapted to your straightening routine, it'll protect your hair against the effects of humidity and heat damage up to 230°C.

Top Review: "This spray is absolutely amazing and is definitely very impressive in my opinion. It leaves your hair feeling much softer and smoother than other brands and protects your hair from any damage or breakage caused by the hot styling tool. Overall very satisfied with the product."

Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum, £25.20, Look Fantastic

Suitable for all hair types, Olaplex's No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum protects against heats of up to 232°C as well as pollution. Enriched with patented bond-building technology, it's both vegan and cruelty-free.

Top Review: "This is honestly the best Olaplex product in the whole range. The serum is amazing and I have tried LOADS!! Very lightweight, cuts blow-dry time and my hair feels absolutely amazing every time. Complete game changer and I will definitely repurchase."

Aussie SOS Spray Heat, £6.99, Feel Unique

Formulated to restore dry and damaged hair, Aussie's heat protection spray smells absolutely heavenly thanks to its fragrant combination of wild peach, manuka, macadamia nut oil and avocado.

Top Review: "Loved this product, it protects my hair from heat and styling. Love the smell. I just towel dry my hair and spray it on, so easy."

OUAI Heat Protection Spray, £25, Cult Beauty

Featuring advanced memory polymer technology, OUAI's heat protectant will defend your hair against temperatures of up to 450 degrees, all the while locking in your look.

Top Review: "Perfect product! Wonderful jasmine scent and it really helps to hold the styling after blow-drying or using the straightener."

L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Heat Slayer Spray, £2.99, Boots

Keeping hair sleek and frizz-free for up to three days, the Dream Lengths Heat Slayer Spray by L'Oreal Elvive is powered by a number of moisturising agents which will leave your hair feeling soft and smooth.

Top Review: "I have finished it and will be purchasing another! I have fine, wavy/curly highlighted hair and I heat style quite often. This really hydrates and nourishes my hair. By far my favourite heat protectant/leave in! Love the smell of this entire range!"

Best heat protectant spray for bleached hair

TRESemme Care & Protect Heat Defence Spray, £3.99, Boots

It's a known fact that bleached hair is far more susceptible to damage, so we'd recommend using TRESemme's Care & Protect Heat Defence Spray, which retails at £3.99.

Dubbed the 'UK's No.1 heat defence brand,' TRESemme's formula contains a heat-activated complex to help protect hair when blow-drying and straightening. Boasting a two-fold effect, it also prevents hair from becoming brittle and dull while reducing breakage by up to 82%.

Top Review: "Have used no other heat defence product other than this for years. Smells nice and leaves hair soft after drying."

What's the best heat protectant spray?

ghd Bodyguard Heat Protect Spray, £18.95, Look Fantastic

Whether you're shopping it from Amazon, Cult Beauty or Look Fantastic, ghd's Bodyguard Heat Protect Spray never fails to top the bestseller lists.

Creating two levels of heat protection between the heat of a styling tool and the hair using polymers and conditioning agents, it'll result in a smoother-looking finish in between your trips to the salon.

Top Review: "I've heard great reports about this heat protection spray, I finally purchased a bottle & I'm delighted that I did. Protecting my hair & leaving of smelling great too, love it."

