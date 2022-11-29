Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava displays huge change to appearance

Reese Witherspoon's lookalike daughter doesn't look quite so much like her anymore! Ava Phillippe has revealed a new head-turning look as she's ditched her blonde locks in favor of an orange hue.

Taking to Instagram, Reese's oldest child wowed with a selfie in which she showed off her impressive bone structure and her bold hair color.

She wore her long hair parted in the middle and the roots were darker than the rest of her tresses.

Ava opted for purple eye makeup and a glossy lip and looked sultry in the revealing snapshot.

Fans loved her new look and commented: "The hair is amazing...Gorgeous," and, "Dying over the hair," while a third added: "I'm obsessed."

Reese welcomed 22-year-old Ava during her marriage to Ryan Phillippe, and the pair are also parents to son Deacon who is 18.

Ava looked stunning with her new look

Reese has a son, Tennessee, who she shares with her husband, Jim Toth. Ava bares a striking resemblance to her famous mom, who she is incredibly close to.

She paid tribute to Reese, praising the actress for being "brilliant, joyful, fiery" and "thoughtful" on her 46th birthday.

Sharing a picture of her mom holding onto a bouquet of flowers, Ava left fans emotional with the sweet tribute in which she shared how "lucky" she felt to call Reese mom.

Ava and Reese normally look so alike

"With every year, her bright light shines even brighter, and I find even more reasons to love her and a greater appreciation for all that she does," she captioned the post.

Reese, meanwhile, loves nothing more than being a mum, and previously told Glamour magazine that her children are always on her mind.

"I don't think there's been an hour of my life since Ava was born that I don't think of my kids," she said. "I call it my CNN ticker tape: Is Ava OK? Yes. Is Deacon OK? Yes. Is Tennessee OK? Yes. Back to Ava."

