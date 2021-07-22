Reese Witherspoon's new picture with lookalike daughter Ava gets fans talking What's wrong with bangs?

Reese Witherspoon shared a picture with her daughter Ava Phillippe that ignited quite the stir in the comments section, one over a topic that has been hotly debated for years.

The adorable mother-daughter shot featured the two smiling for the camera next to the beach, bathed in the evening light, looking like a set of twins.

Ava, however, made an appearance with a new look, sporting some bangs with her gorgeous blonde locks that're almost identical to her mom's.

Reese kept her caption short and sweet, writing, "My girl," with a heart emoji. However, she ignited a fire by adding, "*also: should I get bangs?"

Several commenters agreed that she should, especially her fellow celebrities. Courteney Cox commented, "I mean…why not??" with David Burtka adding, "You would look good with any style!" Zooey Deschanel also commented, writing, "Yes! Get bangs! Also you look like sisters."

Reese's adorable picture with Ava ended up creating a bangs vs no bangs debate

And while the rest of the comments section was full of love, many were of the opinion that bangs weren't the right move for the Legally Blonde actress. One fan simply wrote, "No Bangs," while another said, "mama I love your hair, so please don't get bangs!"

While the conversation surrounding bangs never really was resolved in the comments section, the actress hasn't shied away from it before, having rocked bangs several times.

She recently shared a picture of hers where she pulled the style off as well, although this one was from when she was just a child in the 80s.

11-year-old Reese definitely pulled off the bangs

She captioned the adorable picture of a 11-year-old bespectacled Reese with, "POV: it's 1987. You got your cool new Benetton sweater. You memorized all the words to 'Heaven is a Place on Earth' by Belinda Carlyle.

"Gonna go to a roller skating birthday party this weekend and play Dragon Slayer at the arcade. Eat Whatchamacallits and drink Cherry Cokes. LIFE IS GOOD. #tbt"

