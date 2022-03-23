Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter shows off super short hair in futuristic selfie The star is a mom-of-four

Nicole Kidman's oldest daughter, Bella Cruise, wowed fans with a stunning new selfie.

The artist - who Nicole adopted with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise - took to Instagram with a futuristic-looking photo of herself.

In the snapshot, the 29-year-old appeared to be in a tunnel lit up with neon lights. She rocked a pretty floral dress and a short, dark pixie cut.

The photo was shared on Stories and is exceptionally rare given that Bella normally reserves social media for her artwork. She did recently update fans with a video, however, to tease some exciting news.

The London-based star documented her break in Brighton and uploaded the clip. "More art coming soon… promise," she wrote in the caption. "What do y'all get up to on the weekend?"

Bella is the daughter of Nicole and Tom Cruise; the former couple adopted Bella and younger brother Connor during their 11-year marriage.

Bella is the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

Despite their parents' fame, Bella prefers to keep a very low profile, as does Connor who lives in Florida where he pursues his passion for deep sea fishing.

Nicole and Tom both went on to have more children. The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and 11-year-old Faith Margaret with husband Keith Urban, while Tom has 15-year-old daughter Suri with his ex-wife Katie Holmes. The couple were married from 2006 until 2012.

Nicole also has two children with her husband Keith Urban

Nicole very rarely speaks about her two eldest children. But in a 2019 interview with the Sun, she did speak about Bella and Connor's decision to follow their father into the Church of Scientology.

"Motherhood is about the journey," she said. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love. They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

