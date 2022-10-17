Reese Witherspoon sparks sweet fan reaction with adorable throwback photo

Reese Witherspoon took a trip down memory lane on Sunday as she reminisced about her first ever photo shoot with Seventeen Magazine.

SEE: Reese Witherspoon splashes out $28million on FOUR new homes

Taking to Instagram, the Legally Blonde actress shared a never-before-seen throwback snap of herself posing at the beach alongside her co-star, Emily Warfield.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon fails to keep up in hysterical home workout video

The 15-year-old teen actress could be seen wearing a blue baseball cap, skinny jeans and an oatmeal knitted jumper.

LOOK: Reese Witherspoon's favourite red lipstick is in the Amazon sale

SEE: Reese Witherspoon shares insight into relationship with daughter Ava with new photos

Bursting with nostalgia, Reese captioned her post: "Throwback to my very first photo shoot ever for Seventeen magazine. I can't believe I found this photo. I remember thinking I was going to pass out from excitement, because all I ever wanted was to be in Seventeen magazine.

The actress unearthed a gem

"I had no idea where this journey would take me. A reminder to keep going because you never know what's next! Shout out to my co-star Emily Warfield from Man in the Moon".

Fellow actress Julianne Moore replied: "Oh my goodness," followed by a string of red heart emojis, whilst lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow penned: "Look at that FACE".

A third fan noted: "That movie ripped my heart out! It’s also when I knew you were absolutely amazing!" and a fourth added: "Such a wonderful movie! You look exactly like your daughter here."

Ava is the spitting image of her mother

The mum-of-three's touching post comes after she paid tribute to her 23-year-old lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe. Back in September, the Academy-Award winning actress shared a stunning portrait of the mother-daughter duo to celebrate National Daughters Day.

"Always feeling very lucky to have my wonderful, creative, talented daughter in my life!" wrote Reese, dedicating the post to her eldest.

"What a gift to share this life journey with you… and the best makeup tips... It's really great to share beauty tips, dog memes and the same shoe size. Makes life so fun! #nationaldaughtersday" she added.

Reese and Jim tied the knot in 2011

Stunned by their uncanny resemblance, Reese's fans rushed to the comment section to share their disbelief.

"Never get over how alike you two are," wrote one fan, as another penned: "OMGGGGG it's like looking at yourself Reese!" "And you're on the left of this pic? No...right? Left?...ri...left....no right," commented a confused follower.

Reese welcomed her eldest children Ava and Deacon, 18, during her marriage to Ryan Phillippe and shares her youngest son, Tennessee, with her husband Jim Toth.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.