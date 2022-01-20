Ella Emhoff makes waves with brand new look - see Kamala Harris' stepdaughter It was out with the old and in with the new for the fashionista

Ella Emhoff made sure she stood out from the crowd with her new hairstyle which fans couldn't stop talking about.

The stepdaughter of the Vice President of America, Kamala Harris, took to Instagram to showcase her curly locks which had been given a makeover.

MORE: Ella Emhoff and boyfriend wow fans with wedding look

The fashionista and model wrote: "No more jellyfish hair thank you @masamihosono <3," and gave a thumbs up in the photo she shared.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ella Emhoff stuts her stuff on the runway

In the image, Ella wore a pinstriped suit and her tresses just about hit her shoulders and she had thick, curly bangs too.

Previously, Ella had been wearing her hair in a 'jellyfish mullet' and so her bouncy new do was in stark contrast.

MORE: Ella Emhoff teases major change to her appearance

READ: Everything you need to know about Kamala Harris' family

Her fans adored it and commented: "Cute healthy hair," and another added: "Showing my stylist this photo on Monday."

Ella said goodbye to her 'jellyfish' hairstyle

Ella has opened up about her edgy appearance in the past and said she is delighted to put her "really weird tattoos and kind of funky haircut" on display.

But since kickstarting her modeling career, she's also proven she can do glamor too.

MORE: Kamala Harris celebrates exciting news involving stepdaughter Ella

MORE: Kamala Harris' house is even more homely than the Obamas' – see inside

She's perfectly modeled for Balenciaga and in her photoshoot for Dust Magazine her mullet and wire-rimmed glasses were nowhere to be seen.

Ella gave fans brow envy

Instead, she wore her hair slicked back, leaving her all-natural facial features on display - and her fans adored it.

"I have brow envy," wrote one, who referenced Ella's fashionable heavy brows. Another said, "such pretty eyes and I love the hair," and a third commented: "Wow. Great look. Did not expect that."

Ella had longer sleeker look before her cut

Ella was signed by IMG Models after her appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat went viral.

She later told The New York Times: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.