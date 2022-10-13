Reese Witherspoon's fans are dotty for her polka print dress in rare family photo The Legally Blonde actress shared photo with her brother John

Reese Witherspoon, 46, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartwarming moment with her brother to mark his birthday - and we’re totally dotty for her polka-print wrap dress.

SEE: Reese Witherspoon has a Legally Blonde moment in chicest suit dress

Joining her brother for a birthday dinner, the Legally Blonde actress donned an effortlessly elegant outfit for the family occasion. Rocking a feminine wrap dress complete with a flattering V neckline, waist tie and ditsy spotted print, Reese turned a relatively relaxed outfit into a stunning evening ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon has a total Legally Blonde moment in slick lilac dress

The mother-of-three layered with a sleek black cardigan, adding a modish edge to her monochrome look with chunky gold hoop earrings.

The Hollywood sweetheart beamed at the camera alongside her older brother John, adding a soft pink blush, lashings of mascara and berry-hued lip tint to complete her ageless glow.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon's property portfolio is constantly evolving - details

Reese dedicated her post to her brother John

"Happy 50th birthday to my big Bro John!!" Reese shared with her 28.4million Instagram followers.

"Thank you for teaching me how to change a flat tire, skip rocks on the lake, build a fort in the backyard and catch so many frogs. You always make life an adventure! I love you brother" the actress penned in the caption.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's kitchen in beautiful Nashville home is super-chic

SEE: Inside Reese Witherspoon's jaw dropping gardens at her family home

Fans were touched by the sweet brother-sister moment, rushing to the comments to leave flurries of heart emojis. "Nothing like sibling love [heart emoji] HBD John!" read one comment, as another fan sweetly shared: "You can so see the resemblance!"

It’s not the first time Reese has been likened to her relatives. Just last week, the doting mom shared a stunning photo in tribute to her eldest child Ava in light of National Daughters Day.

Reese beamed at the camera alongside her daughter Ava

The actress sent her fans into a tailspin after sharing the heartwarming snap alongside her 23-year-old daughter, with fans struggling to tell the two apart.

The blonde mother-daughter duo beamed at the camera, showing off their similar smiles and twinning features.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon shares rare photo with husband Jim Toth - fans react

"Always feeling very lucky to have my wonderful, creative, talented daughter in my life!" wrote Reese, dedicating the post to her eldest.

Read more HELLO! US stories here