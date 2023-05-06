Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte marks royal first with this sweet coronation detail
Princess Charlotte marks royal first as she sports braided updo hairstyle, just like her mum Kate

She twinned with the Princess of Wales in more ways than one!

Princess Charlotte coronation carriage
Fiona Ward
Fiona Ward

Princess Charlotte captivated the crowds at Westminster on Saturday, as she arrived to attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation alongside her royal parents and siblings.

And sweetly, she and her mother the Princess of Wales dressed similarly in their white Alexander McQueen dresses and bespoke headpieces – though there was another royal style moment not to be missed concerning Princess Charlotte.

The eight-year-old royal also sported a chic updo hairstyle for the first time in public, in a pretty braided style that's not unlike the intricate hair designs Kate also opts for when wearing a hat or headpiece.

Princess Charlotte's hair was styled into a sweet braided chignon
Princess Charlotte's hair was styled into a sweet braided chignon

Princess Kate often wears braided updo hairstyles, too
Princess Kate often wears braided updo hairstyles, too

Princess Charlotte's sweet hairstyle was parted in the middle at the front, then pulled back smoothly through the crown and finished in a pretty braided chignon.

Of course, fixed at the front was Charlotte's beautiful headpiece, a smaller version of mum Kate's beautiful design. Both were made in collaboration between milliner Jess Collett and the Princess of Wales' go-to fashion designer, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

Princess Kate also sported a regal updo hairstyle
Princess Kate also sported a regal updo hairstyle

Kate has sported countless braided updos in the past, often featuring more volume at the crown and some twisted pieces, too.

For her own appearance at the historic coronation on Saturday 6 May, she also wore her hair swept up to show off her floral headpiece, opting for a knotted regal style.

Princess Charlotte is often seen wearing different hairstyles, from pigtails to ponytails and half-up styles. She has been known to sport hair accessories, too, and seems particularly fond of ribbons – when she was a little younger, Kate would style Charlotte's mid-brown hair with bow hair clips and bands.

Princess Kate's coronation headpiece in detail

Princess of Wales headpiece© Getty Images
Kate wore an embellished headpiece by Alexander McQueen and milliner Jess Collett

The Princess of Wales' show-stopping headpiece was no doubt one of the most talked about fashion details of the coronation. 

Kate's silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery headpiece was made by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen. At the request of the King, she did not wear a diamond tiara, despite historic tradition.

READ NEXT: This is why Princess Kate didn't wear a tiara at the coronation

The band featured two strands of glittering leaves, studded with tiny silver sequins.

Princess Charlotte's coronation headpiece in detail

Princess Charlotte sported a similar headpiece to the Princess of Wales
Princess Charlotte sported a similar headpiece to the Princess of Wales

Charlotte's headpiece was similar in silhouette to her royal mum's, though made on a smaller scale.

Like Kate's, it was a Jess Collett X Alexander McQueen design, made using silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work. No doubt both headpieces were pinned securely into the hair using plenty of bobby pins.

Get the look

Princess Charlotte's adorable royal hairstyles over the years

One of Princess Charlotte's go-to hairstyles features two braids pulled back from the front
One of Princess Charlotte's go-to hairstyles features two braids pulled back from the front
She wore a sweet French plaited style during a visit to Cardiff to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022
She wore a sweet French plaited style during a visit to Cardiff to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022
Wearing sporty pigtails for a visit to the Commonwealth Games in 2022
Wearing sporty pigtails for a visit to the Commonwealth Games in 2022
A three-year-old Charlotte wore an adorable half-up style at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding
A three-year-old Charlotte wore an adorable half-up style at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding
Wearing an adorable headband at her brother Prince Louis' Christening
Wearing an adorable headband at her brother Prince Louis' Christening

