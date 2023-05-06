Princess Kate wows in the Queen's diamonds and floral headpiece at Westminster Abbey

The first pictures have emerged of the Princess of Wales at the coronation of King Charles, with the royal choosing to wear a stunning bespoke Alexander McQueen dress for the occasion.

Kate's outfit was made in an ivory silk crepe material, with silver bullion and threadwork embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs – to signify the four nations of the UK. The deeply-meaningful outfit was made even more poignant with the addition of the late Queen's stunning George VI Festoon Necklace, which features three strands of sizeable diamonds. The Princess also added Princess Diana's pearl and diamond earrings in an extra tribute.

Kate also teamed her look with a bespoke headpiece made in a collaboration between milliner Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen. Sweetly, Princess Charlotte matched her mother in a custom Alexander McQueen look, too, in a dress and cape in ivory silk crepe with ivory satin stitch embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

© Getty Images Princess Kate looked stunning in her headpiece and robes

Prince William, meanwhile, also dressed traditionally, in the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards. Both the Prince and Princess wore formal Robes and Mantels during the ceremony.

It is a very special day for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who will not only see the historic coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, but will also watch on as proud parents as Prince George takes part in the ceremony as a page of honour.

The children chosen for the ceremonial role all have close connections to the royal family – George is joined by Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay, Ralph Tollemache, Gus and Louis Lopes, Freddy Parker Bowles and Arthur Elliot.

While there was much speculation as to whether Kate would follow tradition with her look, her choice certainly gives a nod to Queen Elizabeth's 1953 coronation, for which close family members wore ivory gowns.

Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation Gown © PA Images In 1953, a 25-year-old Queen Elizabeth II slipped into an extravagant white duchesse satin gown embroidered with strings of pearls, sequins and crystals. The Norman Hartnell-designed dress moreover featured embroidered national and Commonwealth floral emblems in gold, silver and pastel-coloured silks.On top of her sumptuous gown, the late monarch wore a six-and-a-half-metre Robe of Estate - made by royal robe-makers Ede & Ravenscroft. It took a team of 12 seamstresses, using 18 types of gold thread, a whopping 3,500 hours to complete the Queen’s velvet robe.

At the Queen's 1953 coronation, close female family members (including Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother) wore white dresses teamed with traditional coronation robes and sparkling headwear in a tiara or crown – but for King Charles' scaled-back ceremony, royal women did not wear tiaras.

Saturday's poignant ceremony follows a reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday night, where Princess Kate wowed in a chic Self-Portrait dress.

