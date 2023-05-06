Princess Charlotte shares heartwarming laugh with mum Kate

Princess Charlotte shared a heartwarming laugh with her mum, Princess Kate, as the pair sang together at the coronation on Saturday. During the sweet moment the pair, who were twinning in matching gowns and headpieces, caught each other's eye and smiled widely before returning to their songbooks.

The eight-year-old Princess, Prince William and Kate's only daughter, stood in-between her parents for the service after her little brother, Prince Louis, left the service early due to his young age during the lengthy service while her older brother, Prince George, served as a page boy for the event. See the sweet mother and daughter moment here...

Little Charlotte looked adorable for the occasion, and was dressed in an Alexander McQueen dress and cape in ivory silk crepe with ivory satin stitch. She also wore a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen Headpiece silver bullion.

During the service, the young royal kept a close watch over Louis, even holding his hand while entering Westminster Abbey. Royal watchers loved the adorable sibling moment. One person wrote: "Aaawww so beautiful," while another added: "Gorgeous. How proud their grandma Diana would be."

© Getty Princess Charlotte was the dotting big sister

Prince Louis wore an outfit made by Dege and Skinner which consists of a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs, and fronts. The leg garment is black complete with Garter Blue stripe.

Where is Prince George?

Prince George, who has a major role as one of his grandfather's pages of honour. Prince George looked the part as he wore a knee-length scarlet coat with gold trimmings. He was joined for the service by Camilla's grandsons, Louis, Frederick and Gus.

© Getty Prince George is a page of honour

What you need to know about George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William and Kate's eldest child Prince George Alexander Louis was born at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital on 22 July 2013. The Prince is second-in-line to the throne and will one day be King. In recent years, George has made more public appearances at major royal events and joined his parents on public engagements.

© Getty Princess Charlotte holding hands with Louis

His younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, born in 2015 and 2018 respectively, are third and fourth in line to the throne and are likely to carry out royal duties in future too. Like their elder brother, the young royals were also born at the Lindo Wing.

George, Charlotte and Louis are largely growing up out of the public eye, but attend royal occasions such as Trooping the Colour, the Easter Sunday and Christmas church services, and of course, last year's Platinum Jubilee events.

Sweet photos of the royal children during coronation

© Getty Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte sat between their parents

