Kate Middleton debuts hair change and wears sparkling sapphires at Buckingham Palace

The Princess of Wales looked beautiful in a stunning royal blue dress and sapphire earrings at a royal reception held at Buckingham Palace on Friday evening, alongside other members of the royal family and foreign guests.

Kate wore an elegant blue Self Portrait dress with a draped neckline and the Queen Mother's sapphire earrings for the event, which was hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla ahead of their historic coronation on Saturday.

Joined by her husband Prince William and other members of royalty from near and far, Kate also debuted a side-swept hairstyle for the event, with a deep parting tucked behind her ear and soft, bouncy curls.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wowed in royal blue

She wore her signature soft, glowing makeup with a rosy pink lipstick. Her choice of blue reflects her patriot wardrobe over the past few days in the run-up to the coronation, during which she has previously worn both red and white outfits, too.

The royal family are looking forward to a busy weekend of celebrations for the coronation, with the formal ceremony taking place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May. Starting at 11am, it will be followed by a procession from the newly-crowned King and Queen, with members of the royal family process following from the Abbey to Buckingham Palace through the streets of London.

Attention will turn to what Kate will wear for day two of the coronation events on Saturday, with royals expected to step out in formal day dress for the service.

The Princess previously teased what she'll wear on the day, telling This Morning's Alison Hammond that there will be a "hint of blue" in her outfit - though perhaps she was referring to her reception look.

Alison met with Prince William and Kate during their visit to Birmingham in April, and couldn't resist asking the Princess of Wales about her planned coronation look.

She later said on the ITV show: "I said, 'What are you wearing for the coronation?' Because I said to her, 'I'm feeling like you're gonna wear blue,'" the TV presenter recalled, to which Kate reportedly replied: "There is a hint of blue."

There's not long to wait now...