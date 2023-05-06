Princess Charlotte makes glittering designer debut in matching headdress with Princess Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter Charlotte, who recently marked her eigth birthday, was every inch a princess as she stepped into the spotlight for her grandfather King Charles' coronation on Saturday 6 May.
The young royal was the double of Princess Kate in a silk crepe dress designed by Alexander McQueen, her mother's beloved wedding dress designer. The moment marks Princess Charlotte's first time wearing the coveted British designer. The Princess of Wales has famously trusted McQueen with the tailoring of some of her most significant royal outfits, from her nuptials to the christening of her daughter, so it's only fitting the mother-daughter duo used their sartorial synergy as a sign of their united front on such a poignant occasion.
Princess Charlotte's coronation dress in detail
Princess Charlotte's whimsical gown was stitched with silk embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs, signifying the four nations of the United Kingdom.
The sister of Prince George and Prince Louis' beautiful ivory dress was elevated with a glittering Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece crafted in silver bullion, crystal and silver threadwork. Her brunette tresses were styled in soft curls, worn in a half-up, half-down style beneath her glittering accessory.
Prior to the big day, royal fans were eager to see if Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter would make her tiara debut. Traditionally, the wearing of a tiara is a privilege reserved exclusively for married royal women, but Princess Anne and Princess Margaret were not afraid to break the mould of royal etiquette, both wearing the precious royal accessory before their nuptials.
It may not have been a tiara, but Princess Charlotte's regal headwear certainly highlighted how she is following in her mother's regal footsteps.
Royal style expert Miranda Holder told HELLO! the lack of dazzling tiaras on seniour royals at the coronation was "a significant step down for the royals, though it is most definitely a sign of the times." She explained: "It is clear King Charles is extremely serious about shaping a new, streamlined monarchy that fits more succinctly in with today's ever changing world."
Excitement for King Charles' coronation seriously amped up when Princess Charlotte was spotted attending a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey with her parents and brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis. The Wales family were pictured looking smartly dressed as they arrived at Westminster Abbey, with the Princess wearing a black and white floral LK Bennett tea dress.
Charlotte looked oh-so sweet in a collared blue printed dress with a white cardigan, while her brothers, George and Louis, donned suits like their father, William. The Waleses were joined at the rehearsal by the King and Queen Consort, and the Princess Royal, who dazzled on Saturday with a key role as the King's Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, who is entrusted with the monarch's personal safety.
Inspired by the Princess of Wales and her matching mini style muse? Shop the best mother-daughter dresses from our edit below.
Matching mother-daughter dresses to twin with your mini princess
Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.