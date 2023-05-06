Princess Charlotte makes glittering designer debut in matching headdress with Princess Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter Charlotte, who recently marked her eigth birthday, was every inch a princess as she stepped into the spotlight for her grandfather King Charles' coronation on Saturday 6 May.

The young royal was the double of Princess Kate in a silk crepe dress designed by Alexander McQueen, her mother's beloved wedding dress designer. The moment marks Princess Charlotte's first time wearing the coveted British designer. The Princess of Wales has famously trusted McQueen with the tailoring of some of her most significant royal outfits, from her nuptials to the christening of her daughter, so it's only fitting the mother-daughter duo used their sartorial synergy as a sign of their united front on such a poignant occasion.

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey

Princess Charlotte's coronation dress in detail

Princess Charlotte's whimsical gown was stitched with silk embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs, signifying the four nations of the United Kingdom.

© Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales stood beside her younger brother, Prince Louis of Wales

The sister of Prince George and Prince Louis' beautiful ivory dress was elevated with a glittering Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece crafted in silver bullion, crystal and silver threadwork. Her brunette tresses were styled in soft curls, worn in a half-up, half-down style beneath her glittering accessory.

Prior to the big day, royal fans were eager to see if Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter would make her tiara debut. Traditionally, the wearing of a tiara is a privilege reserved exclusively for married royal women, but Princess Anne and Princess Margaret were not afraid to break the mould of royal etiquette, both wearing the precious royal accessory before their nuptials.

It may not have been a tiara, but Princess Charlotte's regal headwear certainly highlighted how she is following in her mother's regal footsteps.

Royal style expert Miranda Holder told HELLO! the lack of dazzling tiaras on seniour royals at the coronation was "a significant step down for the royals, though it is most definitely a sign of the times." She explained: "It is clear King Charles is extremely serious about shaping a new, streamlined monarchy that fits more succinctly in with today's ever changing world."

The Coronation Crowns St Edward's Crown © JACK HILL Dating back to 1661, this magnificent historical item has been used in the coronation of every British monarch since the coronation of King Charles II. The glittering crown – crafted by crown jeweller Robert Viner – features a dazzling array of rubies, sapphires, rubies, garnets, topazes, amethysts, tourmalines and aquamarines. The Imperial State Crown © WPA Pool One of the most fascinating items in the Crown Jewels. Created in 1937, the regal crown – which is based on earlier crowns dating back to the 17th Century – was designed for the coronation of King George VI. Weighing over 1kg, the golden crown is set with over 3,000 diamonds and a plethora of precious stones including sapphires, emeralds and rubies. Elsewhere, the crown is adorned with symbols that represent the monarchy, such as a cross and a fleur-de-lis. Queen Mary’s Crown © Universal History Archive Made by Garrards for the 1911 coronation and commissioned by Queen Mary, the consort of King George V. This is the first time a Queen Consort’s Crown has been reused since the 18th century. In a bid to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown Jeweller has reset the piece for Camilla's coronation with the late monarch's Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds.

Excitement for King Charles' coronation seriously amped up when Princess Charlotte was spotted attending a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey with her parents and brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis. The Wales family were pictured looking smartly dressed as they arrived at Westminster Abbey, with the Princess wearing a black and white floral LK Bennett tea dress.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte's headpiece was similar to the Princess of Wales' stunning headpiece

Charlotte looked oh-so sweet in a collared blue printed dress with a white cardigan, while her brothers, George and Louis, donned suits like their father, William. The Waleses were joined at the rehearsal by the King and Queen Consort, and the Princess Royal, who dazzled on Saturday with a key role as the King's Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, who is entrusted with the monarch's personal safety.

Inspired by the Princess of Wales and her matching mini style muse? Shop the best mother-daughter dresses from our edit below.

Matching mother-daughter dresses to twin with your mini princess

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.