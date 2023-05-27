Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar wows fans with iconic new 'summer haircut'

​Sarah Michelle Gellar is summer-ready after chopping off her iconic long blonde locks for a short bob that hits above her shoulders.

"Got my summer cut… all ready for the holiday weekend," the actress captioned the post that saw her new look styled in loose waves and tucked behind one ear. The 46-year-old wore a puff-sleeved black top and her makeup was perfect for summer, with a rosy blush and pink lipstick paired with a subtle smokey eye.

"Hi bobbed beauty," commented best friend Selma Blair, as Amanda Kloots left fire emojis and one fan quipped: "I think it’s impossible for SMG to have bad hair." Others recalled how the look reminded them of season six of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, where Sarah's titular character also made an appearance with shorter than normal hair.

After her acting hiatus, Sarah made her big return to a major TV show in her new Paramount+ series, Wolf Pack, this past year.

SEE: Bride Sarah Michelle Gellar's intimate wedding photo has fans saying the same thing

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a beautiful waterside photo from Cannes

Fans adore the star for her strong leading roles in fantasy dramas like Buffy, so her new character in the supernatural teen drama is a welcome hint of nostalgia for her fans.

The new series tells the story of two teens whose lives suddenly change forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. In the series, which also stars Armani Jackson and Bella Shepard, the Cruel Intentions actress plays the role of Kristen Ramsey, a "highly-regarding expert in her field" who is drafted in to help catch the teen arsonist who started the wildfire that changed everything.

© Paramount Sarah in Wolf Pack

The beloved actress is also mom to Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10, her kids with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. - and Sarah recently revealed that her teenage daughter has her own dreams of becoming a Hollywood actress, but her mom is definitely not in favor.

"We have rules in place," she continued. "She can't be in front of a camera until she graduates high school. She says to me, 'That's unfair. You were a child actor.' Yes, I was. But I was not the child of two famous parents."

DISCOVER: Sarah Michelle Gellar shares incredibly rare photo of her children for emotional reason

© Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. first crossed paths on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she recalled how her daughter would accompany her to the set of Wolf Pack, but wasn't allowed a walk-on cameo. "I'll never stop her from being on a set,"she said.

"But she's just not going on camera while she's living under our roof. There'll be different expectations for her, so she needs to learn everything there is first."