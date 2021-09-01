Sarah Michelle Gellar shares incredibly rare photo of her children for emotional reason The Buffy star has been married to Freddie Prinze Jr. since 2002

Sarah Michelle Gellar made a heartfelt reveal on Tuesday when she updated fans with a photo of her two children.

The star, 44, took to Instagram with the rare snapshot of her son and daughter who she shares with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

In the image, Rocky, nine, and Charlotte, eleven, were standing next to one another with chalkboards announcing their return to school following the summer break and what has been a difficult and disruptive 18-months.

The mum-of-two captioned the photo: "The day I thought would never come." Her children's faces were covered by colourful heart emojis but there was no denying they're both growing up fast.

Sarah and Freddie - just like millions of other parents - were tasked with homeschooling during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than sugarcoat the challenging process, the Buffy actress made a tongue-in-cheek jibe about how she was handling it with an Instagram post back in January.

Sarah and Freddie's kids are finally headed back to school

"#mondaymood kids are back in school, and I guess I need to take down the tree now that I am back from my "vacation" on my couch. (Don't worry, I made sure to take in all of the sights of my house) #quarantinelife month 10," she quipped.

Fortunately, Sarah has also had the support of Freddie who she met in 2000 on the set of their movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Sarah and Freddie were lucky enough to escape for a vacation recently

In 2016, she revealed the secret to their successful marriage, telling People: "Take the ten minutes – put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids."

She added: "Make the most of the time that you have. We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you're present."

