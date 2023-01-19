Sarah Michelle Gellar on mini-me daughter's acting ambitions: 'Not yet!' The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star is making a big comeback!

Following a small but memorable role last year in Netflix's Do Revenge, Sarah Michelle Gellar's comeback continues with a starring role in the Paramount Plus series Wolf Pack.

But the beloved Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress already has her hands full as mom to Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10, her kids with husband Freddie Prinze Jr..

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the star opened up about her return to action-packed television and how it's influenced her own daughter's journey.

Sarah shared that Charlotte has her own dreams of becoming a Hollywood actress, but her mom is definitely not in favor.

She explained that it "scared the [expletive]" out of her, her, and that she and her husband were firm that it wouldn't be happening anytime soon.

"Well, we have rules in place," she continued. "She can't be in front of a camera until she graduates high school. She says to me, 'That's unfair. You were a child actor.' Yes, I was. But I was not the child of two famous parents."

Sarah was firm on her daughter not venturing into acting till she's old enough

Sarah, who indeed began acting at age five, noted that she and Freddie have taken pains to leave their kids out of the spotlight; in fact, neither Charlotte nor Rocky are allowed to have social media accounts yet.

She recalled how her daughter would accompany her to the set of Wolf Pack, but wasn't allowed a walk-on cameo.

"I'll never stop her from being on a set,"she said. "But she's just not going on camera while she's living under our roof. There'll be different expectations for her, so she needs to learn everything there is first."

The actress returns to TV with the Paramount Plus thriller

Wolf Pack is slated to drop its first episode on Paramount Plus on 26 January.

