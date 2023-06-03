Carol Vorderman debuts haircut she gave herself at home in new video

If there's one thing that's for sure, it's that Carol Vorderman can do anything she tries her hand at, and on Saturday, she became her own hairdresser - and you won't believe the result.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 62-year-old former Countdown presenter showed off her newly transformed, layered locks which have recently been on-trend - and she did a great job. Her choppier blonde tresses added a glamorous dynamic to vibrant strands compared to her previous look which saw her strands all a similar length. See the full clip below.

Carol Vorderman debuts new hair she cut herself

Carol isn't scared of a new hair look and has debuted an illustrious slew of different styles and colours over the years - all of them suiting her perfectly. One stand-out style for the star was back in March when channelled her inner Ariel and opted for stunning beach waves for a stunning appearance on Lorraine.

It's safe to say that whether it's her fabulous hair looks or her daring fashion sense, the adoring mother always nails it and on Tuesday, she shared one of her best looks to date.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Carol loves a mermaid wave

The former Countdown star took to Instagram as part of her recent podcast series, Perfect 10, which challenges listeners to tackle brain-teasing problems rocking the most flawless brown leather dress. The chestnut piece perfectly framed her immaculate curves and daringly buttoned up along the front. She paired the midi-dress with a pair of sizzling sky-high platforms, and accessorised with a dazzling gold bracelet and oversized necklace.

Captioning the snaps she wrote: "If you are full of knowledge in all things chickens, trains or mashed potatoes… then today's @perfect10carol episode is for you! Head over to the link in my bio and give it a try… And have you seen our new giveaway with @fatstickboards?"

© Instagram Carol's leather look turned heads

"I'm so excited that our @perfect10carol podcast is offering a chance for YOU to win an incredible bundle including TWO paddle boards, all delivered to you ready for a summer on the water with whoever you want to take! Jump over to my pinned paddle board post to get all the info on how to enter and what goodies are in the bundle."

It comes as no surprise that Carol's striking look caused a stir with her cohort of loyal followers, who couldn't help but flood the comments with messages for the star. One enthused: "You look exorbitantly stunning in your amazing leather dress," and a second said: "Let me not lie for a woman of her age she is fine looking."

© Instagram The presenter showed off a gorgeous necklace

A third commented: "Where's your necklace from? It's lovely," while a fourth added: "Omg Carol you’re looking more than a 10 10 10," and a fifth wrote: "You look amazing in leather."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.