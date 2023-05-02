I'm a Celeb's Carol Vorderman floors fans with curly hair transformation

The former Countdown presenter debuted a new look

I'm a Celebrity star Carol Vorderman dazzled fans on Monday with a seriously curly hair transformation.

In a video shared to Instagram, the maths whizz could be seen rocking a headful of spiralling curls which she wore down loose in a centre parting. Her new look appears to be a fresh take on her voluminous, bouncy curls – and we're totally here for it!

WATCH: Carol Vorderman delights fans with incredible transformation

For the intimate clip, Carol, 62, opted to wear a cosy grey jumper which she styled off the shoulder.

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the former Countdown presenter, with one writing: "Oohhh loving the curls @carolvorders [heart-eye emoji]," while a second noted: "Love your hair Carol," followed by a small pink heart emoji.

© Instagram The TV star unveiled a new look

Stunned by her appearance, a third follower remarked: "You look fabulous Carol!!!!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Loving the hair."

Carol's voluminous hairdo comes after she rocked a figure-hugging outfit featuring a skin-tight brown leather skirt and a cut-out olive-hued top from Karen Millen. She accessorised with pointed nude heels and a timeless white manicure.

Sharing the photo with her Instagram followers, Carol penned: "We've had a fun week over on @perfect10carol. Simply head to wherever you get your podcasts (or to the in my bio) to get the 5 episodes from this week.

© Instagram Carol looked lovely in green

"Trust me, there's no better way to start your weekend and as always, let me know what scores you get in the comments below xx," she added before sharing details about her outfit: "Top: @karen_millen. Skirt: @fashionnova. Boots @egoofficial."

MORE: Carol Vorderman showcases phenomenal physique in head-turning orange bikini

EXCLUSIVE: Carol Vorderman shares the secret to body confidence at 62

Carol's legion of followers were quick to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Wow, you always look so beautiful," while a second added: "A true beauty."

A third follower commented: "BEAUTIFUL Carol," and a fourth wrote: "Absolutely stunning as always."

Carol recently returned to our screens for the launch of I'm A Celebrity All-Stars which is taking place in South Africa's Kruger National Park. She is battling it out against a host of famous faces in a bid to be crowned the 'I'm a Celebrity Legend'.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.