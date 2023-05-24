Carol Vorderman inspired and delighted her fans on Wednesday when she shared photos and video clips from her 7 am workout on Instagram.

The super-fit star could be seen wearing stylish skintight leopard-print leggings with a cropped black top that showcased her abs, as you can see in the video below...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman showcases gym-honed figure in skintight workout outfit

Carol stretched and showed off her fitness and flexibility with a series of exercises, captioning her post: "Early morning gym sesh near me @the.gymset... I love it [heart emoji]."

The maths whiz continued: "Coffee on a bench chatting to everyone after... I’m a lucky woman. Powering through…" The mum-of-two's followers rushed to encourage her, with one commenting: "Go girl!"

Others added: "Gotta keep movin' as we get older. The alternative isn’t an option," "Looking amazing," and: "Outstanding".

The broadcaster and author often expresses her gratitude for her lifestyle, including on a recent episode of HELLO!'s podcast, In a Good Place, where Carol shared: "I am in such a good place. I am happy. I am free. I am in a very good place. There have been times when I haven't been, but I try to forget about those as quickly as possible."

She also spoke on the podcast about her love for staying healthy and keeping fit, which she's embraced over the last few years.

She said: "Women who are in their 60s, we weren't brought up to exercise. You had PE at school and there were certainly no gyms.

"I came to exercise late in my life; now I love walking and I love my gym. I've started stretching a lot, too. I think as you get older, you need to do weight-bearing stuff and you need to stretch and squat. If you don't, even for a couple of weeks, you start creaking."

Carol also talked about being a "happy soul" despite life not always being easy. She said: "I'm 62 now, and life was very difficult when I was young. My mum had to bring up three kids by herself without any support from my father. Times were hard.

"We were very poor, but as a child, it was harder for my mum than for me because I didn't know what poor and not poor was. I had to learn at a young age to leave bad bits behind and move on. Moving forward, that’s what it was all about."

Carol went on: "I was born with a happy soul. I love it when people come up to me in the street. I am so lucky, not only for the life that I've had, but I've earnt [a lot] of money being on the telly. That was no great hardship, let's be honest. What a great life it is. I can never complain about that, and I never do."

At the weekend, Carol posted another fabulous workout video, captioning it: "Sunday Bristol style with yours truly. 5am sitting listening to the birds outside. 6am carried on working on a synopsis for a book I'm writing... "9am off to the gym at @the.gymset for a sesh. Oooffffff… Time to get back to that book… I am the luckiest woman alive you know....I really am....love this thing called life in all its light and fire…"

