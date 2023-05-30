Carol Vorderman gets heads turning as she wows in curve-hugging leather dress

This Morning presenter Carol Vorderman looks incredible in every single one of her outfits

Carol Vorderman wows fans with her stunning figure, which is highlighted by her large amount of curve-hugging items, and on Tuesday the presenter shared one of her best to date.

The former Countdown star took to Instagram as part of her recent podcast series, Perfect 10, which challenges listeners to tackle brainteasing problems. For the set of photos, the 62-year-old stunned in the brown item that showed off every single one of her curves, and daringly buttoned up along the front. She paired her midi-dress with a matching pair of sky-high platforms, while also dazzling with a gold bracelet and oversized necklace.

Other snaps in the series also saw Carol really show off her piece of neckwear as she sat at a table, flirtatiously staring off to the side with a huge grin on her face.

In a lengthy caption, the presenter penned: "If you are full of knowledge in all things chickens, trains or mashed potatoes… then today's @perfect10carol episode is for you! Head over to the link in my bio and give it a try… And have you seen our new giveaway with @fatstickboards?"

I'm so excited that our @perfect10carol podcast is offering a chance for YOU to win an incredible bundle including TWO paddle boards, all delivered to you ready for a summer on the water with whoever you want to take! Jump over to my pinned paddle board post to get all the info on how to enter and what goodies are in the bundle."

© Instagram Carol's leather look turned heads

Fans loved Carol's striking look, as one enthused: "You look exorbitantly stunning in your amazing leather dress," and a second said: "Let me not lie for a woman of her age she ishe is fine looking."

A third commented: "Where's your necklace from? It's lovely," while a fourth added: "Omg Carol you’re looking more than a 10 10 10," and a fifth wrote: "You look amazing in leather."

Carol consistently drives fans wild with her daring looks and last week, the TV star highlighted her trim figure in the most head-turning jumpsuit. Taking to Instagram, the maths whizz strutted her stuff in a vibrant, electric blue Karen Millen jumpsuit featuring a nipped-in waistline, exaggerated shoulders, a plunging neckline and flared trousers.

For a touch of glamour, Carol teamed her statement number with a pair of black pointed boots. She styled her honey blonde locks into voluminous waves and accentuated her features with a sweep of sun-kissed makeup for the ultimate faux, bronzed look.

© Instagram The presenter showed off a gorgeous necklace

Announcing the launch of her latest podcast quiz, Carol penned in her caption: "Another week of @perfect10carol starts today [red heart emoji]."

She continued: "Have you tried my daily quiz podcast yet? If not, why not today? If you have a spare ten minutes, spend it with me and perfect tenners… ten questions, ten answers, all done in ten minutes."

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with an array of supportive messages. Stunned by her ageless appearance, one follower remarked: "I'm not sure how but this woman looks way better now than she did back in the 80s. Amazing!" while a second chimed in: "Love this outfit & you look fab!!"

Carol owes her radiant skin and toned physique to a healthy, balanced diet and dedicated fitness routine. She's also a fan of intermittent fasting and 28-day detox diets – but never denies herself a treat when she wants one.

