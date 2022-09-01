Carol Vorderman rocks stylish sportswear to debut incredible hair transformation The star took to social media

Carol Vorderman looked sensational on Thursday when she debuted her incredible new hair transformation for her 246,000 followers.

The This Morning host, 61, showed off her ultra-chic "bronde" locks in an epic transformation video which saw her rocking a stylish Karen Millen top and Stronger sports leggings,as she strutted down a large staircase showing off her new do'.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "So I asked you lovely gang should I go back to brunette or stay blonde. Well many thousands of you cast your vote (more than Liz Truss probs in the Tory vote…).

"About half said go back to brunette and half of you said STAY BLONDE. So I've gone brunette on top and blonde elsewhere…it's called BRONDE...oooooh.The most glamorous hairdresser in the known universe PETAR @petar_hristov__ @petarhristovhair at @inanchlondon entertained me in his stunning skirt and heels.

The star's new look is so gorgeous

"You like it? I love it. I'll be swishing away for weeks now. Leggings @stronger top @karenmillen. Not an ad x just life."

Fans couldn't wait to comment on Carol's new look. One wrote: "Perfect blondette hair!!" A second replied: "That looks absolutely fantastic on you, really suits you."

A third added: "Lovely, whatever colour your hair is. You’re still top of our list X." A fourth said: "Yasss! Now that’s off the chart gorge," with two flame emojis.

Whilst her fabulous new hair was the focal point of the fun clip, Carol's toned physique couldn't go unnoticed after she revealed she recently dropped a dress size after she underwent Jason Vale's Juicemaster retreat in Portugal.

Carol showed off her incredible physique

The healthy getaway sees holidaymakers only drinking four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks.

Revealing her weight loss in a caption alongside a fabulous bikini photo, the mother-of-two said: "I've dropped over a dress size and bursting with energy. Haven't been into these shorts for a few years and now they're loose. Boommmm… It's a special place here. So chilled out and happy. Jason has created the magic alright."

