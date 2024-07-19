Brittany Mahomes reveals change to appearance ahead of baby number three

Brittany Mahomes shared a new look with fans on Thursday after announcing she and her husband Patrick Mahomes are expecting their third child.

The 28-year-old made a slight change to her appearance and chopped off some of her blonde hair to embrace a shorter hairstyle.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announce third pregnancy

Taking to her Instagram Story, Brittany joked that each pregnancy has seen her hair get shorter and shorter.

"With every kid the hair gets shorter… oops," she captioned a photo of her showing off her new 'do, which now sits a few inches below her collarbone.

Brittany and Patrick announced they were expecting their third child on July 12 with an adorable Instagram reel.

The reel featured their daughter Sterling Skye, three, and 18-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, taking part in a photoshoot with the sonogram.

© Instagram Brittany treated herself to a shorter 'do

"Round three, here we come," the soon-to-be parents of three captioned the video, and family and friends were quick to show their love.

The Chiefs quarterback adores being a dad and admitted last year that having children has changed his outlook on life.

"It gives you a different perspective," he previously said on Good Morning America. "You enjoy every day so much more and having them, the years fly by and just try to do whatever I can to enjoy the little moments."

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany with their two kids

Following the birth of his first child, Sterling, Patrick confessed that taking on the responsibility of being a father was an adjustment.

"I've grown a lot in my first few years in the NFL, and I've had to take on a lot of responsibility," he told People in 2021.

"But nothing's like having a kid and having someone that you're going every single day knowing that you're trying to take care of."

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany will soon welcome a third baby

However, Patrick recently revealed that baby number three will be the couple's last.

"I'm done. I'll say that," he said during a training camp press conference when asked how he plans to juggle work and fatherhood.

"I said three and I'm done," he added.

© Getty Images Patrick has no plans for more kids

Speaking about being a father, Patrick continued: "I always wanted to have kids young. I got to grow up in the locker room. I think I've talked about it before - it made such an impact in my life, so I wanted to have kids young."

Regarding family life, Patrick stated that his wife "does a great job" at managing motherhood and their relationship.

© Getty Images Patrick and Brittany still go on date nights without their kids

"We still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things," he said.

"It is really because I spend so much time in the building at football for these eight, seven months, and whenever I'm with my family, I wanna enjoy those moments," he added.