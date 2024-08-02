Beyoncé's big regret over major change to appearance revealed by mom: 'I begged her not to'

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles is always happy to share little-known details about her two daughters.

Considering the "1+1" singer rarely shares much about herself or her private life, Tina's latest revelation gave fans a hilarious insight into one of Beyoncé's most iconic looks.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce and Blue Ivy with her mom Tina Knowles

Taking to Instagram, the mom of two shared a clip of Beyoncé back when she had long, poker-straight blond hair with full bangs framing her face - certainly a major change from the singer's current ice-blonde straight hair. The interview clips showed Beyoncé's bangs in their full glory with the face framing pieces that cut into the long look.

But according to Tina, the iconic noughties look was a major regret of the singer's, and her mother saw it coming - as all moms do.

© Jeffrey Mayer Beyoncé with bangs in 2003

"I remember this when she cut her bangs and I begged her not to because I knew she would not wear them but a couple months," she wrote in the caption, adding that she could tell if her daughter got bangs they would take forever to grow out.

WATCH: Beyoncé showcases her natural hair in behind the scenes video

She foresaw the bangs taking "a long time to grow out. And she would put a wig back on," while her hair grew through that awkward phase when your bangs are too long. She added: "That's exactly what happened."

© @beyonce Instagram Beyoncé dons a bodysuit for the Olympics

It's something many women can relate to - the sudden urge to cut bangs, with the hopes of looking chic with wispy, face framing pieces. But in reality, they don't suit everyone and require a long term commitment to make them work.

© Getty Beyonce Knowles dons bangs in 2012

The revelation about Beyoncé's hair escapades come as earlier this year she established her own hair care line Cécred. The singer took to Instagram to share how she uses the products from her line on her own hair, treating color-treated, naturally curly hair and keeping it strong.

© Instagram Beyoncé currently rocks platinum blonde hair

She captioned the video: "It has been such a special experience seeing all of your #cecredwashday rituals all over my timeline… I just had to join in with something I had in the archives."

"Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me. My hair and music seemed to do that a lot over the years…", she continued.

"Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing @cecred’s products. It’s the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong, but @cecred is here. All quality, with NO shortcuts. Congratulations to the entire CÉCRED team for contributing to developing award-winning products."