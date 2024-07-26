Beyoncé's plans for Blue Ivy's 'presidential' future revealed as she backs Kamala Harris

If you're a fan of Beyoncé, you'll know that it's extremely rare that she approves the rights to her songs being used for commercial purposes.

However, the superstar recently did just that when she allowed her song 'Freedom' to be used in the campaign video for presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris who is in the running for the 2024 election.

This isn't Beyoncé's first brush with politics, however. In 2008, the award-winning singer showed her support for Barack Obama and famously performed Etta James' ballad 'At Last' as the newly sworn-in president danced with his wife, Michelle Obama, at the inaugural ball.

In 2012, she replicated her support and later sang the national anthem at Obama's second inauguration in January 2013.

It's clear that Beyoncé is outspoken about what she believes in and, what's more, throughout her career, she's become an emblem of female empowerment and social justice.

It seems that the 'Crazy In Love' singer, who is married to rapper and business mogul Jay Z, is keen to pass on this way of thinking to her children Blue Ivy, 12, and seven-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.

Beyoncé's hopes for Blue Ivy

In 2013, Beyoncé was one of the many stars who joined forces for the charitable campaign Chime for Change, which was in support of girls and women's empowerment around the world. At the time, the Grammy winner was outspoken about wanting to encourage her daughter that she could be anything she wanted to be, including the president.

A promotional video for the campaign saw Beyoncé passionately saying: "I'm telling my daughter every day 'You know you can be president, you know it's possible' and I know she has no idea why I'm saying that."

Blue Ivy was born in January 2012 so was only a toddler at the time. Beyoncé laughed as she then added: "At one year old 'I'm like you know you can be president!'"

Now, Blue Ivy is a confident 12-year-old who certainly knows her own mind and, according to her grandmother Tina Knowles, has the personality to match.

After Blue won the YoungStars Award at the recent BET 2024 Awards, Tina shared on social media: "Congratulations my Blue Blue! I marvel at your talent your beauty your intelligence but I am most proud of your kindness and down to earth attitude. Never attention seeking, just cool and chill as a cucumber all the time."

"Yesterday you played the piano for just me like someone who has been taking lessons for years," Tina added.

"But you are self-taught. One day I hope you will let me post it and brag like other grandmas get to do. But for now, you made me swear not to share."

The proud grandma continued: "And in spite of all the challenged adults who struggle with the green-eyed monster disease, in true Carter/Knowles/Beyonce tradition it just motivates you to keep it moving."

How Beyoncé and Jay Z's children are set up for success

Beyoncé and Jay Z's eldest might not even be a teenager yet, but she's already achieved phenomenal success.

In addition to the recent BET Award, she previously held the record for the youngest credited artist to win a Grammy Award when her famous mom's track Brown Skin Girl took home the gong in 2021.

A title she's still holding onto though is the youngest person ever to appear on a Billboard chart. At just a few days old, her dad Jay Z released the song 'Glory' which credited Blue Ivy as the newborn was heard crying in the background.

In addition to record-breaking chart and award success, she's also proved herself to be a strong and confident performer when she appeared on stage for the majority of shows during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

According to Beyoncé's film, the 12-year-old asked to join her mom on stage but was told no as Beyoncé didn't think she was ready and the superstar was afraid of her daughter receiving criticism.

But, after receiving a hugely positive response to her first stage appearance in Paris, Blue ended up dancing on stage most nights for the remainder of the tour.

© Getty Images Jay Z stands on the sidelines with daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter before Super Bowl LVIII

It's not just Blue Ivy who is set for triumph. Beyoncé and Jay Z's other daughter, Rumi, recently made history as the youngest person to appear on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart specifically, after she appeared on her mom's song 'Protector' from her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

It seems that whether they venture into music, politics or any other realm, all three Carter kids are destined for success.