Beyoncé reveals her exact haircare routine - and it may surprise you

Beyoncé is notoriously private so when the superstar gives us a glimpse into her life, we sit up and listen.

The Texas Hold 'Em singer is known for her ever-changing hairstyles but many of these looks, including her incredible 'Texan hair', could well be attributed to wigs rather than repeatedly restyling her natural locks.

Following the release of her new haircare brand, Cécred, fans were quick to question what her real hair actually looks like. Lo and behold, Beyoncé obliged and shared her entire washday routine, detailing every product she swears by to keep her natural hair healthy.

Posting to her 319 million followers, Bey did a voiceover with the video: "Now that Cécred is known for the quality and what is does for your hair, I think it’s about time I showed what it does for my hair."

Revealing her surprisingly long natural hair, Beyoncé started her washday process with the Cécred Hydrating Shampoo, saying, "I love the lather, it's very soothing, the smells." The shampoo is a gentle formula, deeply cleansing the scalp and roots without stripping natural oils. Bey then explained that because she had fresh colour, the Fermented Rice and Rose Protein Ritual was the perfect next step.

After this, Bey applies the Moisturizing Deep Conditioner through the lengths of her hair before rinsing and adding in some of the Moisture Sealing Lotion - a great product for smoothing the cuticle of the hair and promotion shine. She then moves onto blowdrying her hair with the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer and Airwrap with the brush attachment.

© Instagram @beyonce Beyoncé's washday makes it clear her natural hair is super healthy

MORE: Beyoncé Renaissance Tour: All the must-see fashion moments

RELATED: Wedding hair trends 2024: the must-know bridal styles according to an expert

According to Bey, she likes to blowdry her hair on "medium heat" because she tries to "stay away from heat as much as possible". Beyoncé then straightens her hair poker straight before adding in some loose, bouncy curls with a curling iron. The finishing touch? Bey adds in a few drops of the Nourishing Hair Oil to further enhance shine.

© Cécred Cécred's Foundation Collection in all its glory

What's in the Cécred Foundation Collection?

Cécred’s debut launch is the Foundation Collection, including eight products for every washday step. The lineup includes the Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub, Moisturizing Deep Conditioner, Hydrating Shampoo, Reconstructing Treatment Mask, Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual, Moisture Sealing Lotion, Nourishing Hair Oil, and a Hydrating Conditioner is launching soon.

Can you buy it in the UK?

Absolutely! You can shop for Cécred products on the website and have them shipped to the UK.

What ingredients are in Cécred products?

Cécred is all about moisture so it's no surprise ingredients include shea butter, honey, squalane and rose - all known for their hydrating qualities. Also included is a patent-pending tech bioactive keratin ferment to repair signs of damage. The hydrating blend leaving strands super soft and shiny and, of course, they smell amazing.