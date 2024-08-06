Stacey Dooley looks so different following dramatic hair transformation – fans react

BBC documentary maker Stacey Dooley has officially braved the bob!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the former Strictly champ unveiled her bold new hair transformation, opting to share a mirror selfie giving centre stage to her new 'do.

© Getty Images Stacey is best known for presenting BBC documentaries

Eschewing her long golden tresses, the TV star opted for a sleek, chin-grazing bob which she wore flipped over to one side for some added volume and texture.

Stacey's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt compliments. In praise of her transformation, one follower penned: "Wow stunning," whilst a second noted: "Love it!" and a third chimed in: "Oooh that's gorgeous honey. Love it."

© Instagram The presenter experimented with her hair

Whilst Stacey is a natural redhead, she's previously dabbled with blonde. After years of experimenting, she's now returned to her red roots and chooses to top up her vibrant tresses with Clairol hair dye for which she's an ambassador.

Opening up about her hair routine, Stacey told Cosmopolitan: "The best hair tip I've learnt is actually not to wash it too often. That's my secret/excuse for only washing my hair once a week, tops."

She continued: "I think red is so tricky to keep vibrant, but that's what works for me and it's actually a win win because I'm so lazy. I've got so much hair, washing it is such a hassle."

© Instagram Stacey gave birth to her daughter on 10 January 2023

Much to Stacey's delight, her daughter Minnie, who she shares with her boyfriend Kevin Clifton, has inherited her golden locks. In a post shared to Instagram, she gushed: "My daughter has inherited my hair colour and I'm just THRILLLLLLED tbh."

Loved-up couple Stacey and Kevin crossed paths while on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. They went on to find love, and later welcomed their first child together in January 2023.

After welcoming their little one, they swapped their lives in the Big Smoke for a new chapter in Liverpool where they now live in a gorgeous family home.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin have relocated to Liverpool

The pair had been browsing online and instantly fell in love with the property. "We went and had a look and the second she walked in was like, 'I love it and I can really see us living here'. It all happened really quickly, and we love it," Kevin told the Liverpool ECHO.

Stacey and Kevin's love story

Stacey and Kevin seemingly went official in 2019 after they shared a snapshot of themselves looking cosy.

© Getty Images The couple crossed paths on Strictly

Whilst they appear to be going from strength to strength, marriage doesn't appear to be on the cards for the couple, with Stacey telling The Sun: "Marriage has never been massively important to me.

"It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."