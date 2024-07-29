Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie's red hair is so vibrant in sweet update
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
mother holding small baby daughter in home© Instagram

Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie's red hair is so vibrant in sweet update

The BBC documentary maker shares Minnie with Strictly star Kevin Clifton

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Stacey Dooley's little girl Minnie has inherited her mother's blazing red hair - and it's a whole new level of vibrant!

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the weekend, the Blood, Sweat and T-shirts documentary maker uploaded the sweetest snapshot of Minnie, one, standing beneath a box of red Clairol hair dye for which Stacey is an ambassador.

mother holding baby outside© Instagram
Stacey and Kevin welcomed Minnie in January 2023

Minnie's locks looked so copper alongside a picture of her mum Stacey who graced the front cover of the beauty box.

Captioning her update, the mother-of-one penned: "Minnie is the OG 8WR inspo. Little top up for final week." She went on to add: "(Obvs have a working relationship with Clairol, but no obligation to post this)."

photo of young girl's red hair © Instagram
Little Minnie has her mother's red hair

Over the years, Stacey has experimented with her hair, even opting to go blonde at one point, before returning to her red roots.

In a post shared to social media last year, she shared a glimpse inside her hair journey and wrote: "Gaaaaaang… As you can see, me and my hair have been on a *journey,*" she wrote in the caption. "I've gone from my natural luxe ginge…to wanting to be blonde, (I blame my obsession w/Sienna(ahhhh!) Then there was my bronde era….basically every shade but my natural colour.

"Nowadays I'm about FULLY embracing my shade and just giving it a little boost with @clairol_uk_ire Nice'n Easy! AND Clairol Nice'n Easy now has new Revitashine technology which helps strengthen bonds. Natural looking permanent colour and 100% coverage too, what’s not to love?" Take a look in the video below…

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Stacey Dooley unveils hair transformation journey through the years

Elsewhere, she reflected on her daughter's golden-hued locks and expressed her joy writing: "Side note…my daughter has inherited my hair colour and I’m just THRILLLLLLED tbh."

Stacey shares Minnie with her partner Kevin Clifton. The duo, who crossed paths on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018, welcomed their first child into the world in January 2023.

Stacey Dooley in pink stood with Kevin Clifton in a grey jumper and trousers© Getty Images
The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

They celebrated her first birthday earlier this year - and the occasion was a joyous family affair complete with a bright pink cake.

Alongside a series of wholesome birthday snapshots, Stacey wrote at the time: "Spent the entire weekend celebrating our baby g. My best best little pal is ONE. To all our dearest pals and fam who made such an effort… what can I say? We are v v lucky. So touched."

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton marked baby Minnie's first birthday© Instagram
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton marked baby Minnie's first birthday earlier this year

While Kevin and Stacey appear to be going from strength to strength, we're not anticipating to hear wedding bells any time soon. For TV star Stacey, marriage doesn't appear to be a priority. "Marriage has never been massively important to me," she told The Sun.

She added: "It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More