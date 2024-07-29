Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie's red hair is so vibrant in sweet update

Stacey Dooley's little girl Minnie has inherited her mother's blazing red hair - and it's a whole new level of vibrant!

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the weekend, the Blood, Sweat and T-shirts documentary maker uploaded the sweetest snapshot of Minnie, one, standing beneath a box of red Clairol hair dye for which Stacey is an ambassador.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin welcomed Minnie in January 2023

Minnie's locks looked so copper alongside a picture of her mum Stacey who graced the front cover of the beauty box.

Captioning her update, the mother-of-one penned: "Minnie is the OG 8WR inspo. Little top up for final week." She went on to add: "(Obvs have a working relationship with Clairol, but no obligation to post this)."

© Instagram Little Minnie has her mother's red hair

Over the years, Stacey has experimented with her hair, even opting to go blonde at one point, before returning to her red roots.

In a post shared to social media last year, she shared a glimpse inside her hair journey and wrote: "Gaaaaaang… As you can see, me and my hair have been on a *journey,*" she wrote in the caption. "I've gone from my natural luxe ginge…to wanting to be blonde, (I blame my obsession w/Sienna(ahhhh!) Then there was my bronde era….basically every shade but my natural colour.

"Nowadays I'm about FULLY embracing my shade and just giving it a little boost with @clairol_uk_ire Nice'n Easy! AND Clairol Nice'n Easy now has new Revitashine technology which helps strengthen bonds. Natural looking permanent colour and 100% coverage too, what’s not to love?" Take a look in the video below…

Elsewhere, she reflected on her daughter's golden-hued locks and expressed her joy writing: "Side note…my daughter has inherited my hair colour and I’m just THRILLLLLLED tbh."

Stacey shares Minnie with her partner Kevin Clifton. The duo, who crossed paths on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018, welcomed their first child into the world in January 2023.

© Getty Images The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

They celebrated her first birthday earlier this year - and the occasion was a joyous family affair complete with a bright pink cake.

Alongside a series of wholesome birthday snapshots, Stacey wrote at the time: "Spent the entire weekend celebrating our baby g. My best best little pal is ONE. To all our dearest pals and fam who made such an effort… what can I say? We are v v lucky. So touched."

© Instagram Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton marked baby Minnie's first birthday earlier this year

While Kevin and Stacey appear to be going from strength to strength, we're not anticipating to hear wedding bells any time soon. For TV star Stacey, marriage doesn't appear to be a priority. "Marriage has never been massively important to me," she told The Sun.

She added: "It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."