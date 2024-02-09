Stacey Dooley's £490 'modern heirloom' for baby Minnie's first birthday

Stacey Dooley, 36, didn't let her daughter Minnie's first birthday pass without a big celebration, but aside from her party, the doting mother also had another special private way to mark the milestone.

Almost one month after Minnie's special day, which fell on 10 January, the Stacey Sleeps Over host revealed a gorgeous "modern heirloom" that pays tribute to her daughter. Jewellery brand Pi London shared an Instagram Story showing a gorgeous £490 yellow gold necklace alongside the message: "We customised our bespoke Georgian Inspired necklace with this incredible garnet for the lovely @sdooley to celebrate her baby girl's January birthday.

© Instagram The Stacey Sleeps Over star showed off her custom birthstone necklace

"Creating jewellery with birthstone is such a beautiful way to celebrate loved ones and keep them close. A true modern heirloom."

Stacey had reshared the post and added her own message that read: "So v v thoughtful."

© Instagram Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton marked baby Minnie's first birthday

The Glow Up star has been in a relationship with professional dancer Kevin Clifton after they met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. They announced they were expecting their first child in August 2022 by sharing a photo of Stacey cradling her baby bump and telling fans: "Gaaaaaaang... We are having a baby! So bloody delighted. Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu."

The couple welcomed their daughter in January 2023, sharing the happy news with a photo of a card addressed to "Minnie’s parents" on Instagram. Stacey and Kevin have updated fans with their parenting journey, from posting regular photos of their red-haired baby girl to opening up about motherhood being her "hardest gig."

© Instagram The couple announced Minnie's birth in January 2023

In an interview with The Sun, Stacey candidly confessed: "I underestimated the sleep deprivation. I only had four hours of sleep last night, which is incredible."

She added: "To say I have found the last couple of months easy would be totally disingenuous. I used to think people were exaggerating and being melodramatic when they were saying how hard it is.

"But, honest to God, it’s the hardest gig you’ll ever do."

WATCH: Kevin Clifton delights fans with birthday video of daughter Minnie, one

Despite the obstacles, doting mother Stacey said she was "so sentimental" as she celebrated her daughter turning one. Friends and family gathered for the little girl's birthday, where Stacey had organised a party platter with a large pink cake with white icing that read: "Minnie is one."

"Spent the entire weekend celebrating our baby g," wrote Stacey. "My best best little pal is ONE. To all our dearest pals and fam who made such an effort…what can I say? We are v v lucky. So touched."

Turning her attention towards Kevin, the 36-year-old added: "Kev, first year? COMPLETED IT MAAAAATE."

