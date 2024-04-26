Stacey Dooley's Liverpool forever home with Kevin Clifton after shock London departure - full tour

Stacey Dooley and her partner Kevin Clifton owned a beautiful Scandi-style property they had been renovating since 2020 before relocating to Liverpool "very quickly" in 2023.

The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, upped sticks to live closer to Stacey's mother after they fell in love with the Liverpool property after just one viewing. Professional dancer Kevin told the Liverpool ECHO: "Stacey loves looking at houses on the internet. Looking at interiors and stuff is her favourite thing to do.

© Dave Benett Stacey and Kevin started dating after meeting on Strictly in 2018

"She just happened to have seen something she liked and thought, 'Oh it's not too far away from my mum'. We went and had a look and the second she walked in was like, 'I love it and I can really see us living here'. It all happened really quickly and we love it."

Speaking of their daughter Minnie, he added: "Our little girl is going to be raised as a Scouser."

Stacey and Kevin have shared several tours of their beautiful family home since moving in, with the Stacey Sleeps Over star often asking for interior advice from her followers ahead of her renovations. Take a look around…

© Instagram The hallway Stacey and Kevin's home has several floors which are accessed via a sweeping staircase with wooden floorboards and wrought iron bannisters. The large upstairs landing is painted a soft green and features white archways.

© Stacey Dooley/Instagram The kitchen To celebrate Kevin's 41st birthday, Stacey shared a photo of the open-plan space decorated with giant birthday balloons. It features a rustic wooden butcher's block with industrial-style lights hanging above. The herringbone flooring gives the room a traditional hint, while the ebony doorframes and matching black gloss cabinets provide a modern element.

© Instagram The Glow Up presenter's cooking area consists of stainless steel work surfaces, a large coffee machine and two matching black ovens enclosed in a charming arched alcove.



WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares a full tour of her stunning new kitchen

© Instagram Meanwhile, it makes for a perfect entertaining space thanks to the dining nook, decked out with a large wooden table, wooden chairs, a mirror, a marble fireplace and an antique dresser. Aside from the natural wood, Stacey has adorned her living space with modern artwork, leafy green plants and candles galore. Double doors with frosted glass lead to another living area.

© Instagram The lounge A small round table is nestled in the corner next to a giant mirror while a cream sofa is positioned near the floor-to-ceiling bay windows. A fireplace, high ceilings and decorative wall mouldings add to the grandeur of the space.

© Instagram The dining room If the kitchen table isn't enough to seat all of Stacey and Kevin's guests, they can retire to the separate dining room. Despite the moody black walls and dark side table, the space remains light and airy thanks to the large bay window and pale wooden floorboards. At the centre of the beautiful room is Stacey's much-loved antique table, surrounded by eight chairs and positioned underneath the chandelier.

© Instagram The office The journalist gave the couple's home office a complete overhaul and shared a video of the before and after on Instagram. Located at the top of the stairs, the original room was bare with just one unique window offering a focal point. Stacey collaborated with online retailer Vinterio to create her dream room filled with "timeless" preloved furniture. "Sustainability is the obvious plus, but I also genuinely prefer the look of furniture that's had a past!"

© Instagram The result was candy pink walls offset with a huge burgundy sofa and a marble-effect coffee table topped with books, two vases full of blooms and a sphered ornament.

© Instagram Another round marble table sat in the corner next to a mirror, while the Victorian-style fireplace and wooden desk created the perfect blend of modern and rustic.

© Instagram The bedroom Painted a muted khaki colour, the couple's bedroom resembles a Scandi haven thanks to the tall ceilings, the funky, cream leather seating area and the ornate glass chandelier.

© Instagram Stacey added pops of colour with her blush pink bedding, but the walls remained bare aside from another fireplace. She asked fans for advice on where to put their wall-mounted TV: "So I want to put the telly on the wall and then you know how you can get a piece of art or a really cool sliding cupboard to hide it. Do I put it on this wall, this wall here or this wall?" She continued: "And is this relatively straightforward or is it going to mean that I'm going to have to take half the wall down?"

What was Stacey Dooley's former home like?

Stacey's former home had Scandi-style interiors

Stacey and Kevin used to live in a breathtaking property, which Stacey purchased back in 2020.

It had a strong Scandinavian influence when it came to the interiors with ultra-chic furnishes and a neutral colour scheme throughout.

© Instagram The couple's former bedroom had mottled walls

Their previous bedroom also had its own fireplace with a grey mottled design on the walls.

Stacey had also shared a small glimpse into Minnie's former nursery, which they decorated in a soft blush hue. The star revealed they used shade Masquerade-Mid from @littlegreenepaintcompany and she explained that she was "made up with the end result".

