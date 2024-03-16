Strictly's Kevin Clifton stuns fans with drastic transformation – see photo

Kevin Clifton has stunned his followers as the former Strictly Come Dancing professional unveiled an incredible hair transformation.

The star revealed that he had gone grey, dying his hair a platinum shade. The dancer posed inside the home that he shares with long-term girlfriend Stacey Dooley as he showed off his new locks. In the snap, Kevin was also seen in a white T-shirt and a chain necklace.

"Shades of grey," the father-of-one teased in his caption alongside an emoji of an elderly gentleman.

His followers loved the new look as his former co-star Graziano Di Prima enthused: "Looking good man!" while a second joked: "I call them stress highlights, it suits you though."

© Instagram Kevin showed off his new 'silver fox' look

One person who certainly supported the change of style was Kevin's partner, who 'liked' the post on Instagram.

Given that Kevin was seen with his sandy brown hair as recently as last month, the star will likely have dyed his hair for a role in an upcoming performance, although he has remained tight-lipped over what it might be.

© Dave J Hogan Kevin is in a relationship with presenter Stacey Dooley

Kevin's change in style comes shortly after the star left Stacey in tears as he penned the sweetest birthday tribute to his beloved. Taking to Instagram on the documentary maker's birthday, Kevin shared a gorgeous photo of his beau as she posed in a gorgeous beige jumper while playing with strands of her signature red hair.

"Happy birthday to my best friend, my girl, my everything @sjdooley," the dancer penned. "The loveliest, kindest, funniest, cleverest, warmest girl ever. Love u so much baby."

© Instagram The couple are parents to a baby girl

Stacey and Kevin share daughter Minnie, who turned one back in January, and although the couple often keep the youngster out of the spotlight, they do share the occasional snap of their darling girl.

In a sweet photo shared in January, the doting dad proved how close his bond was with his daughter as he cradled his child in his arms. Minnie looked so precious in the snap wearing a candyfloss pink pyjama set emblazoned with ballerina mice, presents and snow-topped fir trees.

© Instagram Kevin dotes on his young girl

While the couple have kept much of their family life under wraps, former Strictly champ Stacey has been incredibly honest about her experience as a first-time mother.

During an appearance on The One Show, Stacey told presenters Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic."

© Nicky J Sims Kevin moved into acting following Strictly

She added: "I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

