Khloe Kardashian debuts major hair transformation - and it's her shortest look yet

When it comes to debuting a bold new hair style, the Kardashians are connoisseurs. From platinum blonde tresses to candy-floss-colored locks, the reality sisters never shy away from a daring look. The latest to wow fans with a stunning hair transformation is Khloé Kardashian – and this time, she’s gone shorter than ever.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram to show off her new hairdo in a selfie revealing her dramatic bob. The 40-year-old opted for a shoulder-length haircut with a rich brown hue featuring elegant caramel highlights. Khloe's luscious short locks were styled into a bouncy blowout that curled beneath her chin.

© Instagram Khloe oozed elegance with her new hairstyle

The Kardashians star donned a green tank top that perfectly matched her captivating eye color, while her makeup oozed soft glamor with a brown smokey eye, a pinch of rosy blush, and a glossy pink lip. Khloe's décolletage was frosted with a diamond-encrusted dainty cross necklace. The podcast host pouted for the camera as she appeared more confident than ever.

Khloe's shorter tresses are dramatically different from her torso-length locks that she donned in an Instagram post the previous day.

© Instagram The star chopped her long locks

Fans and family members were quick to flock to the star's comments to gush over Khloe's new look. Scott Disick, who shares three children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, with his former partner Kourtney Kardashian Barker, penned: "Love a good bob."

Khloe isn't the only member of her family to undergo a dramatic chop, with her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, having unveiled her chin-grazing bob at the FWRD & Revolve Holiday Shop at The Grove in Los Angeles in November.

Kendall teamed her chic hairstyle with a brown leather Tom Ford jacket that was embossed with croc detailing and featured a plunging neckline, a pair of black tailored Alexander McQueen pants, and pointed-toe pumps from The Row.

© Getty Images Kendall Jenner echoed Marilyn Monroe at The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala

The supermodel's brunette bob followed on from her short stint as a blonde back in September. The voluminous locks exuded old Hollywood glamor as Kendall channeled the late Marilyn Monroe on Halloween.

Khloe recently launched her new podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, with the show having already featured a slew of star-studded guests. Scott Disick appeared on the podcast's inaugural episode earlier this month, while motivational speaker and New York Times bestselling author Jay Shetty joined Khloe on the sofa this week to discuss trauma, healing, and self worth.

New episodes debut every Wednesday on X and Thursdays on all other podcast platforms.