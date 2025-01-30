Amy Robach sends fans wild over latest hair transformation

Gone are the days when Amy Robach sported her signature bob while hosting Good Morning America alongside her husband T.J Holmes. The podcast host debuted her longer and blonder locks on Instagram this week and her fans are loving the transformation.

It seems the process of growing out her luscious tresses has been gradual. However, Amy often scrapes her hair back into an effortless ponytail while appearing on the Amy & T.J Podcast. The star's followers were therefore surprised at the change once Amy began wearing her longer tresses down in recent snaps.

Recommended video You may also like TJ Holmes And Amy Robach Love Story Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were co-hosts before things turned romantic.

The TV anchor took to Instagram to share a sweet photograph of herself and her husband reuniting with their former makeup artist, Valerie Johnson, and hairstylist Dora Smagler. The selfie depicted the foursome posing for the camera while Amy's silky tresses stole the spotlight.

The former GMA host oozed radiance as she donned a stylish white blouse accessorized with a circular pendant silver necklace. Amy's complexion glowed with a touch of makeup as she opted for a smudge of black eyeliner, a pinch of rosy blush, and a glossy lip.

© Instagram Amy debuted her longer locks

Amy's new locks were cut to her collarbone and featured chic face framing strands. The shade was notably blonder with soft highlight streaks in a brunette hue for a natural tone.

The star captioned the sweet image: "Love reunions."

Amy's new hairstyle comes after the former GMA3 anchor revealed that the first year of her relationship with co-star T.J Holmes was "tough" due to the public attention.

© New York Road Runners via Getty The couple bonded over their love for running

The couple's relationship first hit headlines after the paparazzi pictured the pair embracing while they were both still married to their former spouses. However, it was not yet public knowledge that they had both split from their partners.

Amy said: "The pressure, the public pressure of a public romance is real, and it's tough."

© Getty Images Amy often styles her hair back

During her appearance on the I DO, Part 2 podcast, Amy opened up about how the media attention put a strain on her relationship. She said: "I don't feel it as much now as I did a year ago, for sure. And it does add to stress levels because you feel like you're being watched. You feel like you're being talked about. There's pressure associated with that, without a doubt."

© Getty Images The couple met on GMA3

She continued: "But in that sense, I feel like maybe even more so than not, you root for public couples because you want them to make it because it's hard. It's hard already, and adding fame and all of that pressure to it is just tough."

The couple bonded over their passion for marathon running when they met while starring alongside each other on GMA3.